Addis Ababa, (SUNA) - Minister of Health Dr. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim and his accompanying delegation met with Director-General of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), Dr. Jean Kaseya, on the sidelines of the Fifth International Conference on Public Health in Africa in Addis Ababa on Wednesday.

The meeting discussed ways for Africa CDC to support Sudan, particularly the Federal Emergency Operations Centre, which was severely affected by the war, as well as supporting and strengthening the Public Health Laboratory (ISTAK). The two sides also discussed the need to establish an Africa CDC office in Sudan in the coming period.

The Health Minister provided a comprehensive briefing on the current health situation in Sudan, particularly in the areas of emergency response and epidemic control. He also highlighted the destruction inflicted on the Public Health Laboratory (ISTAK) and the Emergency Operations Centre, while reviewing the achievements made despite the challenges.

The Health Minister thanked the Africa CDC Director-General for his leadership and congratulated him on the successful organisation of the Fifth International Conference on Public Health in Africa.

For his part, the Africa CDC Director-General affirmed his commitment to providing support to Sudan and working to visit the country in the near future. He also expressed his pleasure at Sudan's return to international and regional health forums.