Addis Ababa, (SUNA) - Minister of Health Dr. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim participated as a speaker in a panel discussion on the African Grand Push to End Malaria, organised by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) in Addis Ababa on Wednesday, on the sidelines of the Fifth International Conference on Public Health in Africa.

The panel discussed ways to accelerate continental efforts to eliminate malaria, strengthen political commitment and sustainable financing, expand preventive and treatment interventions, and integrate malaria control efforts into national health systems to ensure equitable access to services in countries most affected by the disease.

During his participation, the Health Minister presented Sudan's experience in combating malaria under the exceptional circumstances facing the country, highlighting efforts to ensure the continuity of diagnosis, treatment and vector control services. He also stressed the importance of support from partners and the Africa CDC in strengthening African countries' capacities to combat malaria and reduce its health and economic burden.

The Minister also presented the Prime Minister's initiative for a malaria-free Sudan and called on partners to support it.

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The panel emphasised the importance of unifying the African vision, exchanging expertise among countries, investing in innovation and indigenous manufacturing of malaria control supplies, and strengthening surveillance and early warning systems, with the aim of achieving a malaria-free Africa.