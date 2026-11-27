Addis Ababa, (SUNA) - Minister of Health Dr. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim participated on Wednesday in a special panel titled "Leadership Amid Complexity: Institutionalising Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response in Africa," held at the Nelson Mandela Hall of the Addis Ababa International Convention Centre.

The panel discussed lessons learned from managing simultaneous health emergencies in fragile and resource-constrained settings, as well as in contexts experiencing humanitarian crises. It also addressed ways to strengthen the resilience of national health systems to respond to epidemics.

Alongside the Federal Health Minister, participants included Director-General of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) Dr. Jean Kaseya; Sierra Leone's Minister of Health Dr. Austin Demby; Uganda's Minister of Health Dr. Chris Baryomunsi; South Sudan's Minister of Health Dr. Dak Duop Bichok; and Somalia's Minister of Health and Human Services Dr. Ali Haji Adam Abubakar.

The discussion was moderated by Africa CDC Country Director in South Sudan Dr. Tolbert G. Nyenswah and Special Representative of the Director-General and Africa CDC Adviser Dr. Lol Buot Rik.

The participation comes within the framework of regional efforts to exchange expertise among African countries and establish sustainable mechanisms for preparedness and rapid response to health emergencies, ensuring the continued delivery of essential health services under the most difficult field conditions.