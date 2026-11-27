Addis Ababa, (SUNA) - Minister of Health Dr Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the African Pooled Procurement Mechanism (APPM) for the localisation of pharmaceutical and vaccine manufacturing in Africa, on the sidelines of his participation in health events held in Addis Ababa.

The MoU aims to strengthen cooperation in the joint procurement of medicines, medical supplies and vaccines, thereby helping to reduce costs, ensure the quality and continuous availability of supplies, and improve equitable access to essential health services.

It also seeks to strengthen Sudan's medical supply chain capacities, benefit from collective bargaining mechanisms at the continental level, and facilitate the exchange of expertise and information among African countries that are members of the mechanism.

The Minister of Health affirmed that the signing of the MoU comes as part of the Ministry's efforts to secure sustainable medical supplies, strengthen the health system, and consolidate regional and continental partnerships that serve the interests of the Sudanese people and enhance health security in Africa.