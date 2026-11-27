Addis Ababa, (SUNA) - Representatives of the General Directorate of Primary Health Care at the Federal Ministry of Health participated on Wednesday in the Community Health Forum, held on the sidelines of the Fifth International Conference on Public Health in Africa (CPHIA 2026), as part of efforts to develop community health systems and strengthen primary healthcare services.

The forum discussed the importance of building an integrated and sustainable community health system and strengthening the role of community health workers in delivering health services, particularly maternal and child healthcare. These efforts aim to improve access to essential services, expand coverage of preventive and promotive healthcare, and ensure continuity of healthcare at the community level.

The Ministry of Health delegation stressed the importance of including Sudan among the countries benefiting from the upcoming expansion of the African community health initiative (REACH Africa). It called for technical support to develop a national framework for community health workers, ensuring their institutional and functional integration into the primary healthcare system and the national health system.

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The delegation also called for support for the training and capacity-building of community health workers, particularly in areas affected by war and displacement and in areas with the greatest need for health services. It further emphasised the importance of strengthening supportive supervision, monitoring and evaluation systems, and leveraging digital transformation to improve the management of community health information and data and link them to national health information systems.

The delegation stressed the importance of providing sustainable funding, equipment and the necessary resources to enable community health workers to perform their duties. It also underscored the need to establish effective mechanisms for staff retention and provide them with occupational protection and safety measures, ensuring the continuity of health service delivery under all circumstances and contributing to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 3 on Good Health and Well-being.

This participation reaffirms the Ministry of Health's commitment to developing an integrated national community health system and strengthening links between communities and health facilities, as a key pillar for expanding primary healthcare services, improving maternal and child healthcare, and enhancing the capacity of Sudan's health system to respond to health needs, particularly amid the prevailing humanitarian conditions.