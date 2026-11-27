Khartoum (SUNA) - State Minister at the Ministry of Finance, Mohamed Nour Abdel-Daem, met with the Regional Director of the African Development Bank (AfDB), David Muthusi Mutuku, to discuss ways of strengthening cooperation and expanding technical support for the Public Financial Management Reform Programme and improving financial management efficiency, as part of the government's efforts to reform the financial system and modernise public administration tools.

The meeting discussed prospects for the African Development Bank's contribution to institutional reform efforts, particularly in developing the Treasury Single Account (TSA) systems, as well as building and strengthening the technical and technological capacities of government financial institutions.

During the meeting, the State Minister reviewed ongoing efforts with regional and international financial institutions, particularly the Islamic Development Bank, to address and settle outstanding financial obligations and debts, and deepen partnerships with international partners in support of the country's financial and economic stability.

In a related development, Abdel-Daem participated in a virtual meeting with partners from the British Accounting and Finance Association (BAFA) and the Government Accounting Advisory Group (GAAG). The meeting was dedicated to discussing technical and institutional support for the implementation of International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS) and reviewing leading expertise and experiences from the Republic of South Africa in this field.

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The consultations resulted in an agreement to continue ongoing support and professional capacity-building programmes for approximately 200 personnel and specialists in public finance, accounting, auditing, financial analysis and related fields. This is intended to enhance professional efficiency and consolidate international best practices in public financial management.

These initiatives fall within the Ministry of Finance's vision of strengthening strategic partnerships with regional and international institutions and benefiting from their technical expertise to support institutional and financial reform in line with international standards.