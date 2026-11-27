Suakin, (SUNA) - President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, inspected Osman Digna Port in the city of Suakin on Wednesday, where he reviewed operations at the port, the movement of exports and imports, as well as the congestion of vehicles at the port.

He directed that the necessary measures be taken to address the port's technical and operational problems and clear the backlog of vehicles whose customs clearance procedures have not been completed, in accordance with the applicable regulations, rules and laws.

TSC President also stressed the need to address the congestion and ensure that all vehicles remaining at the port are cleared by no later than 25 December.

The visit comes as part of efforts to review port performance, enhance operational efficiency and expedite the movement of exports and imports, thereby facilitating the flow of goods, streamlining procedures and improving the efficiency of port operations.