Cairo, (SUNA) - Sudan and Egypt have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening joint coordination and cooperation across various fields and supporting efforts to restore stability in Sudan, while stressing the need to respect its sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, preserve its national institutions, and reject the establishment or recognition of any parallel entities.

This came in a joint statement issued at the conclusion of the working visit to Egypt by Sudan's Transitional Prime Minister, Professor Kamil El-Tayeb Idris, on Tuesday. During the visit, he met with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi and Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly. The two sides discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and develop the strategic partnership between the two countries, in addition to regional and international issues of mutual interest.

SUNA publishes below an unofficial translation of the full text of the joint statement:

1. Professor Kamil El-Tayeb Idris, Transitional Prime Minister of the Republic of Sudan, paid a working visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt on Tuesday, 24 November 2026, heading a high-level delegation. During the visit, he had the honour of meeting His Excellency President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, and delivered a message from his brother, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, President of Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC).

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2. An extensive round of consultations was held between Egyptian Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly and Sudan's Transitional Prime Minister, Professor Kamil El-Tayeb Idris.

The two sides affirmed their commitment to strengthening joint coordination to restore stability in Sudan. The Egyptian side reiterated its rejection of any threat to Sudan's unity and territorial integrity and stressed Egypt's continued support for the brotherly Sudanese people and their national institutions.

Egypt also reaffirmed the principles set out in the Egyptian Presidency's statement issued on 18 December 2025 concerning the direct link between Egyptian and Sudanese national security. These include preserving Sudan's sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity; preventing any tampering with its resources and those of the Sudanese people; categorically rejecting the establishment or recognition of any parallel entities; and safeguarding Sudanese state institutions against any attempts to undermine them.

Egypt further affirmed its full readiness to take all measures and steps permitted under international law and the Joint Defence Agreement between the two brotherly countries to support Sudan and ensure that these red lines are neither violated nor crossed.

3. The two sides condemned attacks by the rebel militias against civilians and infrastructure in the Republic of Sudan, particularly electricity stations and water facilities, through the launch of drones from one of the neighbouring countries.

Both sides renewed their emphasis on the need to respect Sudan's sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity and support its national institutions, foremost among them the Sudanese Armed Forces, in discharging their constitutional responsibilities to safeguard Sudan's national security, protect its borders, defend its resources, prevent the depletion of its wealth and protect its water rights.

4. The two sides agreed to continue efforts to advance and develop cooperation in the economic, trade, development, cultural, social and educational fields, and to facilitate all matters relating to Sudanese students and their welfare in Egypt.

They also stressed the importance of continued consultation and coordination, including through intensified communications and exchanges of official visits at various levels, to discuss all issues in a manner that serves the mutual interests of the peoples of the Nile Valley.

5. The two sides underscored the importance of strengthening trade and investment relations between the two brotherly countries and the need to increase trade exchange in the coming period in a manner that serves the interests of both peoples.

They also discussed ways to enhance cooperation in several sectors, including healthcare and pharmaceutical industries.

6. The two sides agreed to promptly address all matters concerning detainees held by either side and resolve their situations at the earliest possible time, in light of the close historical and fraternal relations between the two countries and the strong bonds between their peoples.

7. The two sides agreed to continue coordination to facilitate the voluntary return of Sudanese citizens to their homeland.

The Sudanese side expressed its deep appreciation for Egypt's role in hosting Sudanese nationals on its territory over the past period, in keeping with the bonds of brotherhood that unite the two peoples.

8. The Egyptian side reaffirmed its full support for Sudan's national efforts to rebuild the country.

The Sudanese side expressed its aspiration to strengthen its partnership with Egypt in reconstruction and to provide opportunities for Egyptian companies to contribute to rebuilding what was destroyed by the war in various sectors, including industry and agriculture, as well as rehabilitating infrastructure, in a manner that would help Sudan recover swiftly from its crisis.

The Egyptian side expressed its readiness to provide all forms of support and assistance to the Sudanese Government's reconstruction efforts, affirming its welcome for joint action to support various sectors in Sudan in a manner that serves the mutual interests of the two brotherly peoples.

9. The two sides exchanged views and positions on ongoing political and security developments in the region and discussed ways to strengthen joint coordination at regional and international forums on issues related to the interests of the two brotherly countries and consistent with the aspirations of the Egyptian and Sudanese peoples for peace, prosperity and development.

They agreed to maintain close coordination and ongoing political consultations between the two sides.

10. The two sides stressed that Sudanese and Egyptian water security are interconnected and constitute one indivisible whole. They agreed on the need to defend the full water rights and uses of both countries under the 1959 Agreement and to prevent any infringement upon those rights.

Both sides affirmed that their position is based on calls for cooperation and dialogue to protect the right to life and support the right to development, as well as joint efforts to achieve mutual benefit in accordance with international law.

They also commended the understanding shown by African countries regarding the entitlement of the two downstream countries to defend their water rights and the interests of their peoples, as well as their right to development on an equal footing with the other peoples of the continent.

11. The two sides agreed to follow up on the implementation of the outcomes of coordination meetings within the framework of the Permanent Joint Technical Commission for Nile Waters, in accordance with the 1959 Agreement, to study and formulate a unified position to be adopted by both countries on all matters relating to Nile waters.

They also agreed to follow up on meetings of the 2+2 mechanism involving the foreign and irrigation ministers of both countries.

The two sides renewed their unequivocal rejection of any unilateral measures in the Eastern Nile Basin. They agreed that the unilateral Ethiopian dam, which they described as being in violation of international law, has serious consequences and poses an ongoing threat to the two downstream countries.

They called on Ethiopia to change its unilateral policy and restore cooperation in accordance with the applicable principles of international law, particularly the principles of no harm, prior notification, consultation and consensus.

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12. The two sides stressed the central role of the Nile Basin Initiative (NBI) and affirmed the clear collective will of Nile Basin countries to complete the consultative process and restore consensus towards establishing an inclusive commission representing all Nile Basin countries.

They commended the role of the subcommittee tasked with the consultative process, led by Uganda and comprising Rwanda and South Sudan, as well as its report recommending the completion of the process to restore inclusiveness, including through amending and developing the Framework Agreement to take into account the concerns of all parties.

13. The two sides reiterated the need to respect the principle of freedom of navigation and stressed that governance of the Red Sea is the exclusive responsibility of its littoral states, in accordance with international law.

They firmly rejected any maritime access by a state that is not a littoral state of the Red Sea at the expense of the sovereignty, unity, territorial integrity and ports of the littoral states.

They also rejected any attempts to exploit regional circumstances to militarise the Red Sea or take unilateral measures that undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the countries in the region.

14. At the conclusion of the visit, Professor Kamil El-Tayeb Idris, Transitional Prime Minister, invited his brother, Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of the Arab Republic of Egypt, to visit Sudan to build on the outcomes of the visit and discuss further frameworks for bilateral cooperation and strategic issues between the two countries.

Both sides renewed their determination to elevate bilateral cooperation across various fields to the level of comprehensive integration, in a manner that fulfils the aspirations of the two brotherly peoples for prosperity and development.