The 15th Arab-Greek Economic Forum opened on Wednesday at the Divani Caravel Hotel in the Greek capital, Athens, with broad participation from representatives of the public and private sectors of Arab countries and Greece.

Sudan is participating in the forum with a delegation headed by Sudan's Ambassador to Greece, Al-Sadig Abdallah Elias, alongside a number of Sudanese businesspersons.

Held under the theme "Overcoming Challenges and Moving Forward," the forum focuses on the energy, infrastructure and construction sectors, as well as strengthening Arab-Greek economic and investment partnerships.

A special session on Sudan was held as part of the forum to discuss reconstruction projects, infrastructure modernisation, challenges and opportunities. Ambassador Al-Sadig Elias and a number of Sudanese businesspersons addressed the session, presenting available investment opportunities and priority projects for the reconstruction phase.

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The Ambassador called on Arab and Greek partners to contribute to Sudan's reconstruction efforts and benefit from its economic and investment potential. The session also witnessed a proposal to establish a fund for the reconstruction of Sudan, with the participation of Arab and Greek companies.

Sudan is also participating with a dedicated pavilion in the exhibition accompanying the forum to showcase energy and infrastructure projects and promote the country's investment opportunities, wealth and abundant natural resources.

The forum provides opportunities for direct meetings between businesspeople and economic institutions, building partnerships and signing memoranda of understanding (MoU) between public- and private-sector institutions.

Sudan's participation comes within the framework of economic diplomacy efforts aimed at attracting foreign investment and mobilising international partnerships to support reconstruction, economic recovery and development efforts in Sudan.

The forum is scheduled to conclude today, Thursday, 26 November 2026, with the issuance of recommendations and the presentation of an action plan to strengthen Arab-Greek economic and investment cooperation.