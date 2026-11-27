Israel has trained more than 70 Liberian health workers in newborn resuscitation and donated specialized medical equipment to local hospitals in a renewed effort to help reduce preventable neonatal deaths and strengthen maternal and child healthcare services.

The three-day capacity-building programme, held from November 23-25, 2026, at the John F. Kennedy Medical Center (JFK) in Monrovia, brought together Israeli volunteer neonatologists and Liberian doctors, nurses, and midwives for practical training in emergency newborn care.

The initiative was supported through MASHAV, Israel's international development cooperation agency, and organized by the Israeli nonprofit organization Neonatologists for Africa (NFA).

The training focused on the first 60 seconds after birth, commonly known as the "Golden Minute," when immediate medical intervention can determine whether a newborn survives, particularly when the baby experiences difficulty breathing. According to the organizers, approximately one in every 10 newborns requires assistance to begin breathing at birth.

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Speaking at the closing ceremony on November 24, Health Minister Dr. Louise M. Kpoto described the initiative as a valuable contribution to Liberia's efforts to improve maternal and newborn healthcare.

An obstetrician and gynecologist, Dr. Kpoto said maternal and neonatal deaths remain a major concern whenever she reviews the Ministry's health statistics, emphasizing that the preparedness of healthcare professionals during childbirth is critical to saving newborn lives.

"Behind the skills taught, the equipment handed over, and the certificates received are babies who deserve a chance at life and families who deserve the joy of welcoming their children home," she said.

The Health Minister thanked the Government of Israel, MASHAV, Neonatologists for Africa, and the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee (JDC) for supporting the programme.

She disclosed that the Ministry had already requested its Training of Trainers team and Family Health Unit to prepare a proposal for extending the initiative to rural counties, ensuring that more healthcare facilities benefit from the training.

Dr. Kpoto also linked the programme to First Lady Kartumu Yarta Boakai's national campaign, "365 Days of Action to End Preventable Maternal and Child Deaths," noting that improved newborn resuscitation skills could contribute to reducing neonatal mortality.

She urged participants to apply their newly acquired knowledge, share the techniques with colleagues, and undertake regular practical exercises to maintain their skills.

As part of the intervention, Israel donated newborn resuscitation devices, medical air compressors, and pressure regulators to Liberian hospitals. The equipment was described as a gift from the people of Israel to the people of Liberia.

Participants also received practical instructions on operating and maintaining the equipment to ensure its continued use beyond the training period.

Mor Eliyahu, a diplomat with the Africa Division of Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the programme's most important contribution was the knowledge and skills transferred to Liberian healthcare professionals.

She recalled observing doctors, nurses, and midwives repeatedly practicing newborn resuscitation techniques during the training, expressing confidence that the knowledge would continue benefiting healthcare facilities and newborns across Liberia.

"The equipment donated by Israel will remain in Liberian hospitals, but the most important thing that stays in Liberia is its health workers," she said.

Delivering the keynote address on behalf of the First Lady, her Chief of Staff, Rev. Foday E. Karpeh, commended Israel and its partners for supporting Liberia's maternal and child health priorities.

He described the trained healthcare professionals as essential partners in protecting newborn lives and urged the Ministry of Health and hospital administrators to ensure that donated equipment is properly maintained and fully utilized.

The initiative also reflects decades of diplomatic and technical cooperation between Liberia and Israel. Liberia supported the 1947 United Nations partition plan, while the two countries signed a technical cooperation agreement in 1962 during President William V. S. Tubman's visit to Israel.

Eliyahu noted that Israel had also supported Liberia during the Ebola and COVID-19 outbreaks and continues to provide training opportunities for Liberians. She disclosed that Liberian participation in Israeli agricultural training programmes had increased from 12 to 98 over three years, with 220 places allocated for 2026-2027.

Founded in 1958, MASHAV has trained more than 350,000 people across 140 countries.

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Meanwhile, Neonatologists for Africa, led by its founder, Dr. Meir Ezra Elia, has conducted similar newborn resuscitation programmes in Chad, Ethiopia, Burundi, Malawi, and Ghana.

Dr. Elia described the Liberian programme as an important milestone in international cooperation on newborn survival, thanking the volunteer medical professionals who participated.

Planning began in November 2025 following a visit to Monrovia by MASHAV Head Ambassador Einat Shlain, with a needs assessment subsequently conducted at six hospitals and clinics.

For his part, Dr. J. Emmanuel Tamba, Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Clinical Services at JFK Medical Center, assured the partners that the hospital would hold its medical team accountable for applying the training to improve neonatal and perinatal health outcomes.

With the programme concluded, the Ministry of Health is expected to coordinate efforts to extend the training to additional healthcare facilities, particularly in rural communities.

The initiative leaves Liberia with trained personnel, specialized equipment, and a foundation for developing local instructors to sustain newborn resuscitation services.