Liberia's desperate need for infrastructure development must never become an excuse for entering into economically disadvantageous agreements. Despite decades of foreign exploitation of its natural resources, Liberia remains among the world's poorest countries, characterized by inadequate electricity, deplorable roads, widespread unemployment and limited industrial development.

Against this background, the government's proposed US$5.7 billion Master Infrastructure Development Agreement (MIDA) deserves rigorous economic, financial and legal scrutiny.

The fundamental question is whether Liberia is securing transformative foreign investment or entering another commercial arrangement that allows a foreign business conglomerate to profit from both the extraction of Liberia's natural resources and the construction of its public infrastructure.

The proposed five-year programme reportedly includes 270 megawatts of electricity generation, hydropower facilities, a biomass plant, reservoirs, transmission networks, roads and bridges. While these projects are essential, the financing mechanism and corporate relationships behind the agreement raise serious questions about competitive procurement, conflicts of interest and economic sovereignty.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

According to the government's November 22, 2026 announcement, formal signing was scheduled for November 25, followed by legislative consideration. However, announcing a US$5.7 billion infrastructure programme does not establish that US$5.7 billion in financing has been secured.

The Günal Family Connection: Who Is Liberia Really Doing Business With?

One of the most consequential aspects of the proposed agreement is the relationship between Bea Mountain Mining Corporation, the proposed financing counterpart, and MAPA İnşaat ve Ticaret A.Ş., the proposed construction contractor.

Both companies have documented historical connections to the business network of the Günal family of Türkiye.

The 2021-2022 Liberia Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (LEITI) report identified Avesoro Resources as the owner of Bea Mountain and Avesoro Jersey as the owner of MNG Gold Liberia.

An August 2017 corporate disclosure revealed that control of Avesoro Jersey had transferred from Mehmet Nazif Günal to his son, Murathan Doruk Günal, in July 2016. At the time, Murathan reportedly held an indirect beneficial interest of 69.1 percent in Avesoro Resources.

Meanwhile, the Turkish Contractors Association identifies Mehmet Nazif Günal as MAPA's chairman and Murathan Doruk Günal as its deputy chairman.

Under the reported arrangement, one company historically connected to the family's business network would facilitate financing, while another would execute construction contracts.

How will Liberia guarantee competitive construction costs when the proposed financier and contractor have interconnected commercial interests? Who will independently verify construction prices, financing charges and corporate profit margins?

Such arrangements are not inherently unlawful, but they create significant potential conflicts of interest. Liberia risks becoming the source of mineral wealth, the market for construction services and the ultimate bearer of financial risk, while interconnected companies profit at multiple stages of the transaction.

The Günal Family's Controversial Business History

Mehmet Nazif Günal founded a major Turkish business network spanning construction, mining, energy, aviation and tourism.

His business group has been associated with five major Turkish conglomerates accused by opposition politicians of benefiting disproportionately from government infrastructure contracts under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

In December 2020, Turkish Minute reported that these conglomerates collectively secured approximately US$30 billion in infrastructure contracts over four years. In August 2022, then-opposition leader Kemal Kiliçdaroğlu alleged that the five groups had received US$203 billion in government contracts over 18 years.

Critics have raised concerns about preferential treatment, procurement irregularities, tax privileges and government-backed revenue guarantees. Türkiye's ruling party has disputed these accusations, maintaining that the companies offered competitive prices.

The wider business network also attracted international attention when aircraft operated by MNG Jet were used in the 2019 escape of former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn from Japan. The company denied management authorization, and three individuals previously convicted were subsequently acquitted in 2023.

These controversies do not establish criminal wrongdoing by the Günal family. However, they reinforce the necessity of comprehensive corporate, financial and regulatory due diligence before Liberia enters a multibillion-dollar agreement.

Is Liberia Receiving Foreign Investment or Financing Its Own Infrastructure?

Perhaps the most troubling economic question concerns the source of financing.

According to the Ministry of Information, additional revenues payable by Bea Mountain arising from higher international gold prices would be allocated toward financing the infrastructure programme, while regular payments would continue flowing into the Consolidated Account.

This distinction is fundamental. Revenue payable to the Government of Liberia belongs to the Liberian people. Using public mineral revenues to finance infrastructure is not equivalent to a foreign company investing US$5.7 billion of its own capital.

The proposed five-year programme represents an average annual financing requirement of US$1.14 billion.

Can Bea Mountain's additional mining revenues realistically support an infrastructure programme of this magnitude? What happens when international gold prices decline? Who assumes responsibility for financing shortfalls, interest payments, construction delays and cost overruns?

According to a November 24 report by Liberia News Network, the draft agreement reportedly identifies MAPA as the exclusive initial contractor and includes a proposed US$500 million revolving financing facility.

If Liberia is financing these projects through its own mineral revenues while potentially incurring interest obligations, what economic justification exists for granting an affiliated foreign company exclusive initial construction rights without competitive bidding?

Committing future government revenues creates fiscal risks, regardless of whether the arrangement is initially classified as sovereign debt.

One Corporate Network, Multiple Profit Opportunities

The proposed arrangement could allow an interconnected corporate network to profit from gold extraction, infrastructure financing, equipment procurement, construction materials and the execution of public infrastructure contracts.

Without independent cost verification and competitive procurement, Liberia has limited assurance that construction prices represent genuine market value.

For perspective, a hypothetical 10 percent cost premium across a US$5.7 billion programme would amount to US$570 million--resources that could otherwise finance schools, hospitals, agriculture and rural infrastructure.

This is not an accusation of overpricing. It illustrates the enormous financial consequences of inadequate procurement safeguards.

The government must explain how MAPA was selected, whether competing international contractors were considered and whether independent experts have verified the proposed construction costs.

Assess Bea Mountain's Existing Performance

Before granting Bea Mountain additional national responsibilities, the government must independently evaluate its performance under its existing mining concession.

How much gold has the company extracted and exported? How much revenue has Liberia received? What tax exemptions has it enjoyed? Has it fulfilled its contractual, environmental, employment and community development obligations?

A company's performance under an existing concession must inform any decision to expand its commercial responsibilities.

Liberia cannot afford to reward potential contractual nonperformance with additional economic privileges without first establishing the facts.

Protecting Liberia's Strategic Infrastructure

Electricity, water resources, roads and bridges constitute the foundation of national economic security and industrial development.

Allowing an interconnected corporate network already involved in mineral extraction to assume extensive infrastructure financing and construction responsibilities raises concerns about excessive economic concentration.

Who will own and operate the power plants and reservoirs? Who will determine electricity tariffs? Will mining companies receive preferential access to electricity? Will the infrastructure primarily serve national development or facilitate mineral extraction?

Liberia must retain effective control over its strategic infrastructure and ensure that foreign commercial interests remain subordinate to national development priorities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines West Africa Liberia U.S., Canada and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Why Liberia Must Postpone the Signing

Before proceeding, the government must:

Publish the complete agreement, including its financial and procurement schedules.

Commission independent financial, engineering, environmental and legal assessments.

Disclose current beneficial ownership and potential conflicts of interest.

Establish competitive procurement and independent cost-verification mechanisms.

Disclose interest rates, government guarantees, revenue commitments and contingent liabilities.

Audit Bea Mountain's compliance with its existing mining concession.

Guarantee public ownership and effective national control over strategic infrastructure.

The urgency of Liberia's infrastructure needs does not justify sacrificing transparency, competitive procurement or fiscal responsibility.

Conclusion: Development Must Not Come at the Expense of Economic Sovereignty

Liberia needs infrastructure, but it does not need development agreements that potentially mortgage its mineral revenues, concentrate economic power in foreign corporate networks or transfer excessive financial risks to future generations.

The proposed US$5.7 billion agreement could transform Liberia if properly structured. However, the historical corporate connections between Bea Mountain and MAPA, the reported exclusive contracting arrangement and uncertainties surrounding financing provide compelling reasons to postpone signing pending independent scrutiny.

A US$5.7 billion announcement is not US$5.7 billion in secured investment. A promise of infrastructure is not completed infrastructure. A signing ceremony is not economic development.

If Liberia is ultimately financing its infrastructure through its own mineral wealth, it must retain the authority to determine who builds that infrastructure, at what cost and under what conditions.

Liberia must stop measuring economic progress by the monetary value of concession agreements and begin measuring it by the tangible benefits delivered to its citizens.

Our natural resources must finance our prosperity, not merely expand the commercial fortunes of foreign corporations.

Liberia is not against foreign investment. Liberia must be against economically disadvantageous agreements that compromise its national interest.