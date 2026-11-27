APR FC delivered a commanding second-half performance to defeat Musanze FC 3-0 in a rearranged Matchday One fixture of the BK Pro League at Kigali Pelé Stadium on Wednesday, November 25.

After a subdued first half that produced few clear-cut chances, the military side returned from the break with greater intensity and purpose, eventually breaking down the visitors to claim all three points.

The opening 45 minutes were largely uneventful, with both teams adopting a cautious approach.

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APR FC enjoyed the lion's share of possession but struggled to penetrate Musanze's well-organised defence, while the visitors remained compact and looked to threaten on the counterattack.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 53rd minute when Ugandan forward Hakim Kiwanuka capitalised on sustained pressure to fire APR FC into the lead, sparking celebrations among the home supporters.

The goal lifted APR FC's confidence, and they continued to dictate the tempo, pinning Musanze deep inside their own half.

Despite attempting to respond, the visitors found it difficult to create meaningful openings against a disciplined APR defence.

As Musanze pushed forward in search of an equaliser late in the game, APR FC exploited the spaces left behind.

Substitute Jean Pierre Rubuguza doubled the advantage in the 87th minute, putting the result beyond doubt before captain Cheikh Djibril Ouattara added a third goal deep into stoppage time to cap an impressive display of the evening.

The victory moved APR up to 10th place in the league standings with 11 points from five matches played so far.

APR FC will now aim to build on the result in their upcoming league fixtures when they visit Police FC on Saturday, November 28.