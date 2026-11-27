Coris Bank International Côte d'Ivoire IPO: Subscription Window Opens SoonInvestors in Africa and emerging markets, take note: the initial public offering (IPO) subscription window for Coris Bank International Côte d'Ivoire (CBI CI) is set to open in just 7 days, on November 30, 2026.

This highly anticipated event will see shares offered at a price of 7720 XOF, providing a significant opportunity to engage with a key player in the West African financial sector.

A Strategic Secondary Sale

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It's important to understand that this IPO is structured as a secondary sale (offre publique de vente), meaning the proceeds will go to the seller, Coris Holding SA, rather than directly to Coris Bank International Côte d'Ivoire. Coris Holding SA intends to strategically deploy these funds to further the Coris Group's geographic expansion through acquisitions or new subsidiaries, bolster the Group's treasury for structuring projects, and finance CBI CI's growth through capacity investments. No new fundraising on the regional market is planned in the medium term.

Introducing Coris Bank International Côte d'Ivoire

Established in 2012 and commencing operations in February 2013, Coris Bank International Côte d'Ivoire (CBI CI) stands as a prominent universal bank under Ivorian law. As the second banking subsidiary of the Coris Group, it serves a diverse clientele encompassing individuals, professionals, SMEs/SMIs, large corporations, institutional clients, and high-net-worth individuals. With 26 branches across Abidjan and other regions, CBI CI boasted 140,190 clients by the end of 2025.

The bank's comprehensive offering spans retail banking, corporate and SME banking, private banking, trade finance, market and treasury activities, cash management, digital banking (MyCoris Bank, E-Coris, Coris Money), and Islamic finance, for which it has been approved since 2020. Notably, in 2024, it acquired the retail portfolio of Standard Chartered Bank Côte d'Ivoire, adding 22,000 clients and 27 billion FCFA in deposits.

Robust Financials and Future Outlook

CBI CI's financial performance underscores its robust position. As of the end of 2025, the bank reported a total balance sheet of 1,323 billion FCFA (+24.5%), customer deposits nearing 1,000 billion FCFA, and net loans of 567 billion FCFA. Its net banking income reached 55.8 billion FCFA, with a net profit of 24.5 billion FCFA (ROE of 21.1%, operating coefficient of 41.8%). The bank holds a strong rating of A+ long-term and A1 short-term, with a stable outlook, from Bloomfield Investment Corporation.

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Looking ahead, CBI CI's strategic plan for 2026-2030 is ambitious, aiming for 49 branches, approximately 238,000 clients, a dividend distribution rate of 65%, and a coveted position within the top 5 Ivorian banks.

IPO Details

Company: Coris Bank International Côte d'Ivoire (CBI CI)

Coris Bank International Côte d'Ivoire (CBI CI) Ticker: CBIC (upon listing)

CBIC (upon listing) Offer Price: 7720 XOF per share

7720 XOF per share Subscription Open Date: November 30, 2026

November 30, 2026 Subscription Close Date: December 4, 2026

December 4, 2026 Listing Date: January 15, 2027 (on BRVM Prestige compartment)

January 15, 2027 (on BRVM Prestige compartment) Shares Offered: Coris Holding SA is divesting 20% of the capital to the public.

This IPO represents a unique opportunity for both institutional and retail investors to gain exposure to a high-performing and strategically positioned banking institution within the dynamic West African economic landscape. Prospective investors are encouraged to review all available offering documents.

Key Takeaways

The IPO subscription window for Coris Bank International Côte d'Ivoire (CBI CI) opens on November 30, 2026, with an offer price of 7720 XOF per share. This secondary sale (OPV) by Coris Holding SA aims to fuel the Coris Group's strategic expansion and strengthen its treasury. CBI CI is a rapidly growing universal bank in Côte d'Ivoire, targeting a top 5 position by 2030, with a strong financial performance and a diverse service offering.