FAO Launches Plan to Avert Hunger Crisis in Horn of Africa

-
East Africa: FAO Launches U.S.$138 Million Plan to Avert Hunger Crisis in Horn of Africa
UN News, 17 January 2022
More than $138 million is needed to assist rural communities affected by extended drought in the Horn of Africa, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said on Monday,… Read more »
-
East Africa: Horn of Africa Facing Fresh Food Shortage
East African, 13 May 2021
The Horn of Africa region is staring at food shortages after the delayed start of the long rains in some countries and below-average rainfall in others. Read more »
-
East Africa: Drought Crisis in the Horn of Africa
DW, 23 May 2017
The humanitarian crisis in the Horn of Africa is worsening as millions of people face hunger and illness. Aid organizations are struggling to stabilize the situation. Read more »