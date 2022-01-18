FAO Launches Plan to Avert Hunger Crisis in Horn of Africa

More than U.S.$138 million is needed to assist rural communities affected by extended drought in the Horn of Africa, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has said. FAO fears that a large-scale hunger crisis could break out if rural communities do not receive adequate assistance timed to the needs of the upcoming agricultural seasons.

A third consecutive year of poor rains is posing a major threat to food security in countries already facing natural resource limitations and conflict, the COVID-19 pandemic, and locust invasions during 2020-21. The FAO plan targets 1.5 million of the most at-risk rural populations in Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia to get water, seeds, animal feed, veterinary care, and much needed cash to at-risk rural families. The organisation projects that some 25.3 million people will face "high acute food insecurity" by the middle of the year if no action is taken.