Africa: Are Migrants Handing the World Cup to France?

Kylian Mbappe celebrating scoring a goal for France in a pre-World Cup match in March 2018.

Les Blues have progressed to the final of the World Cup tournament and are set to meet Croatia on Sunday having triumphed 2-1 over England. A goal from Cameroon-born French defender Samuel Umtiti was all they needed to overcome a solid Belgian team. But African fans are divided at the French player line-up.

The team is made up almost entirely of players of African descent. The fans have made their sentiments clear on social media. On the one hand, what can be considered Pan-Africanists who seem displeased by the fact that African players chose the French national team over their country of origin. They believe these players should have brought these talents to their various national squads to improve the quality of African football and maybe give Africans hope of one day lifting the World Cup trophy.

Social media comments like "So France import's everything including players ... meaning finally France Na new Africa now" Wrote Chunka on Facebook. Others like Wolloman wrote "France is Africa United". Many are simply happy "African" compatriots are proving themselves in the world showpiece. "Go les Bleus" or this one from Pheliswa Somciza-Zibi on Facebook "The French our people" or Gcobisa Baliso "Mabamele icontinent nangoku apho bakhoyo" translated as they are representing the continent.

Below are the French/African players and their origin.

Presnel Kimpembe was born on the August 13, 1995 has a Congolese father and plays as a defender for Paris Saint-Germain and the French national team.

Samuel Umtiti born November 14, 1993 in Yaounde Cameroon plays as a centre-back for Spanish club Barcelona and the French national team.

Paul Pogba was born in Lagny-sur-Marne France to migrant parents from Guinea and plies his trade with English giants Manchester United.

Kylian Mbappé Lottin born on December 20, 1998 in Bondy France from a Cameroonian father and an Algerian mother and plays for Paris Saint-Germain F.C in France and a forward for the French national team.

Ousmane Dembélé born on May 15,1997 in Venom France from a Senegalese and Mauritanian parents and plays his football at FC Barcelona.

Corentin Tolisso born on August 3,1994 plays for Bayern Munich and the French national team and could have represented the Togolese national team.

N'Golo Kanté a defensive midfielder for English club Chelsea and the French national team but with a Malian origin.

Blaise Matuidi plays for Juventus and the French national team as a central midfielder has a Congolese mother and an Angolan father.

Steven N'Kemboanza Mike Nzonzi plays as a defensive midfielder for Spanish club Sevilla and the French national team and has a Congolese heritage.

Steve Mandanda Mpidi, Marseille and the French national team goalkeeper was born on the March 28, 1985 in Kinshasa DR Congo.

Nabil Fekir plays attacking midfield for French side Lyon has an Algerian origin.

Djibril Sidibé plays full back for Monaco and the National team. Born on the July 29,1992 Troyes, France has Malian roots.

Benjamin Mendy plays as left back for Premier League club Manchester City and the French national team. Born July 17,1994 in Longjumeau, France, he holds a Senegalese nationality.

Thomas Lemar plays for Monaco and the French national team. Born on the November 12,1995 Baie-Mahault, Guadeloupe of a Nigerian father and a Guadeloupian mother.

Adil Rami plays as a central defender for French club Marseille and the French national team. He Born on the December 27,1985 in Bastia, France from Algerian parents and engaged to Hillywood star Pamela Anderson.

That not withstanding the stage is set for a great football spectacle come Sunday 15th July. Enjoy and may the best team win.

