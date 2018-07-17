17 July 2018

allAfrica.com

Nigeria: How the Saraki-Led National Assembly Visit Can Boost U.S. Ties

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Twitter / Bamikole Omisore
U.S. Senate Pro Tempore Orin Hatch with Nigerian Senate President Bukola Saraki and delegation from the National Assembly on a visit to Washington, DC
guest column By Femi Odewunmi

Washington, DC — The President of the Nigerian Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, led a delegation of the Nigerian National Assembly on an important three-day working visit to the U.S. capitol last week.

The visit focused on strengthening diplomatic and parliamentary ties between the two nations. In addition, the Senate President at various meetings took the opportunity to market the investment opportunities that exist in Nigeria - the most populous black nation in the world. Over 70 percent of the country's population is under 30, a further attraction for many businesses, he noted repeatedly.

Saraki in his meetings discussed ongoing security challenges. He also told his hosts that Nigeria is strategically positioned to confront and address these problems.

He stressed that the Nigerian Senate has begun to tackle police reform and is working to create a state and community policing system like that in the United States.

U.S. lawmakers who received the delegation included Orrin Hatch, President Pro Tempore of the Senate, who - like Saraki - is third in line to the presidency of his country. They also met two Senators active on African issues - Republican Johnny Isakson (Georgia), who chairs the Subcommittee on State Department and USAID Management, International Operations, and Bilateral International Development and sits on the Africa Subcommittee, and Democrat Chris Coons (Delaware), vice chair of the Ethics Committee and senior minority member of the Foreign Relations Subcommittee on Africa and Global Health Policy.

More on This

The delegation was received at the State Department and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and took part in a roundtable at the United States Institute of Peace discussing Nigeria's future with diplomats and academics who have long associations with Nigeria.

Saraki spoke to a gathering of policymakers and analysts at the Council on Foreign Relations and addressed business leaders at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. All the discussions were targeted at creating partnerships and engagements that will attract investment.

In his meetings, Saraki cited statistics showing improvements in the Nigerian economy following the recession that hit the country when the current administration took over in 2015. Inflation rose above 13 percent, the currency was weakened and unemployment rose rapidly.

Saraki emphasized that the focus of the Legislature under his leadership has been reviving the economy and creating opportunities for all Nigerians.

At the U.S. Chamber – the country's most powerful business lobby organization – Saraki promoted opportunities for doing business in Nigeria. He noted that Nigeria is now 145 on the World Bank's Doing Business Rankings, a rise of 24 points in one year. The Legislature contributed to the rise, Saraki said, by creating policies and amending laws towards this objective.

He also cited the amendment of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA), which has removed hurdles in the registration of companies, especially small businesses.

Saraki called for increased cooperation on agriculture, saying trade of agricultural products between Nigeria and the United States remains relatively small, rising from $3 million to only $9 million last year - leaving immense potential untapped.

He also advocated more cooperation in the infrastructure and technology sectors, not only to ensure diversification of revenue in Nigeria but to also help with increasing exportats and taking advantage of Nigeria's large labour force.

Saraki assured his American audiences that Nigeria can overcome its challenges and reduce poverty with purposeful and active leadership. There needs to be a much more aggressive approach by government, he said, and he appealed to the United States to partner with Nigeria to help make these needed changes a reality, he said.

Femi Odewunmi is CEO at INK Business Design & Consulting Limited, the Nigerian affiliate of the Advertising and Marketing International Network (AMIN) an award-winning global advertising group with a presence in 26 countries. 

More on This

We Will Bridge Economic Disparity Gap - Saraki

The Senate president, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has said the National Assembly is determined to bridge the gap of economic… Read more »

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.