23 July 2018

allAfrica.com

South Africa: A Coup Averted After Zuma Resignation - Report

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: GovernmentZA/Flickr
President Cyril Ramaphosa with former president Jacob Zuma, left (file photo)
By Esther Rose

South Africa reportedly avoided a coup by the skin of its teeth in February 2018, after President Jacob Zuma was forced to step down.

According to City Press newspaper, highly placed sources within the ANC urged then-deputy Ramaphosa, who was at the time the president of the ruling African National Congress, to resolve the stand-off with Zuma to avert the crisis.

Army chiefs were reportedly also wary that Zuma's popularity among his former Umkhonto weSizwe comrades was being exploited to mobilise sympathy among the forces.

Senior military leaders played down the threat this week, saying the top brass would not have tolerated a mutiny, that they were "above petty party politics" and the idea of keeping Zuma in power by force did not even arise. They insisted the army was loyal to the Constitution and that the chief of the army, General Solly Shoke, had continuously championed this.

Fringe groups such as the MK Inkululeko Foundation, which was one of Zuma's fiercest defenders, had launched a "Hands off Zuma" campaign, and spoke of a civil war if Zuma was not allowed to complete his term and remain in office until next year's general election.

Zuma also enjoyed significant support in the Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans' Association, which comprises the ANC's former liberation soldiers.

South Africa

ANC MP Manana to Face Ethics Probe for Assault on 3 Women

Embattled ANC MP Mduduzi Manana will appear before a joint ethics sub-committee in Parliament on Wednesday over his… Read more »

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.