27 July 2018

allAfrica.com

South Africa: Jacob Zuma Returns to Court to Face Corruption Charges

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: SABC/YouTube
Screenshot from SABC video of former president Jacob Zuma in court to face corruption charges (file photo).
By Andre van Wyk

Cape Town — Crowds of supporters have gathered outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court where former president Jacob Zuma faces charges of corruption, fraud, racketeering and money laundering. Zuma's appearance follows the dismissal of his attorney Michael Hulley, who represented him for 12 years.

Hulley's replacement, Lungisani Daniel Mantsha, achieved notoriety in 2007 after a court found him unfit to practice as an attorney and struck him off the roll of lawyers. According to Political Analysis South Africa, Zuma's legal team will apply for a postponement in order to familiarise themselves with the case.

Zuma's return to the Pietermaritzburg High Court comes after nearly a decade when the then-president faced similar charges during August 2008. Zuma and his co-accused Pierre Moynot‚ representing the French-based arms company Thint, faced 18 charges of money laundering‚ corruption, tax evasion and fraud.

A month later, former high court judge Chris Nicholson, who threw the case out of court, said Zuma was entitled to make representation to the National Director of Public Prosecutions before being charged. In the ruling Nicholson said: "The obligation to hear representations forms part of the audi alteram partem principle. What is required is that a person who may be adversely affected by a decision be given an opportunity to make representations with a view to procuring a favourable result. The affected person should usually be informed of the gist or the substance of the case‚ which he is to answer."

More on This

Zuma in the Dock As Hundreds of Supporters Take to the Streets

Hundreds of ANC supporters arrived outside the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg on Friday, where former… Read more »

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.