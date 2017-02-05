Welcome to Afcon 2017
The 31st Africa Cup of Nations tournament is being held in Gabon from January 14 to February 5, 2017.
Click here for the latest results, match schedules and coverage.
Top Headlines Soccer
- Togo/Congo-Kinshasa: Adebayor Fights Back Tears As Togo Exits(allAfrica)
- Uganda/Mali: Cranes and Eagles Book Their Tickets Home #AFCON2017(allAfrica)
- Egypt/Ghana: Not Pretty, But Egypt Downs Black Stars(allAfrica)
- Africa: Will Lucky White Shirt Work for Morocco's Renard Again?(allAfrica)
- Africa: Footballers Face an Allegiance Problem - Country Versus Club(The Conversation Africa)
- Zimbabwe: Send Warriors to Army Barracks, Demand Refunds - MPs(New Zimbabwe)
Africa
- Africa: 28th AU Summit - Alarm Bells Beyond the Gambia
- Africa: Will Lucky White Shirt Work for Morocco's Renard Again?
- Africa: African Union's Language of Democracy Shields Despots
- Africa: Footballers Face an Allegiance Problem - Country Versus Club
- Africa: Promoting Peace By Waging War - African Interventionism
- Africa: Call to Raise Herbal Medicine Standards
- Africa: 'Rwanda the Continent's 3rd Least Corrupt Country'
- Africa: Woeful Football Pitches Lead to #AFCON2017 Controversy
- Africa: Botswana Foreign Minister Pledges AU Reforms as Chair
- Africa: MSF Deeply Concerned about Dire Implications of US 'Global Gag Rule'
Central Africa
- Africa: African Christian Preachers Converge on Gabon for Africa Cup of Nations
- Togo/Congo-Kinshasa: Adebayor Fights Back Tears As Togo Exits
- Africa: African Union's Language of Democracy Shields Despots
- Cameroon: Anglophone Areas Suffer Internet Blackout
- Africa: Woeful Football Pitches Lead to #AFCON2017 Controversy
- Congo-Kinshasa/Togo: DR Congo Powers Through as Togo Blames the Pitch
- Rwanda: RSE Turns to Social Media to Attract Local Investors
- Rwanda: Rwandan Investors Encouraged to Tap Into Gabonese Market
- Rwanda: 3 Years Needed to Address Water Shortage
- Rwanda: Senators Push for More Services at the Grassroots
East Africa
- Somalia: Rape Law Gets First Test
- Uganda/Mali: Cranes and Eagles Book Their Tickets Home #AFCON2017
- Kenya: Fresh Bid to End Doctors' Strike Collapses
- Kenya: Nation's Emergency Medical Services Needs Major Work
- Uganda: At Least 70 Houses Torched in Clan Revenge Attacks
- Kenya: Labour Court Spares Doctors' Union Chiefs Jail
- Sudan: Calls for Schools to Close As 'Cholera' Fears Grip Eastern Sudan
- Uganda: Police Chief Says Besigye is One of His Challenge in 12 Years
- Somalia: Presidential Election Slated for February 8, 2017
- East Africa: Coffee, Tea Farmers Face Tough Year as Yields Decline
North Africa
- Libya: Don't Go to Libya, FG Warns Nigerians
- Egypt/Ghana: Not Pretty, But Egypt Downs Black Stars
- Africa: Will Lucky White Shirt Work for Morocco's Renard Again?
- Libya: Guns Won't Stop People Smuggling
- Cote d'Ivoire/Morocco: Cote d'Ivoire Confirms #AFCON2017 Holder's Curse
- Africa: Afcon Quarterfinals - Everything You Need to Know About the Weekend's Fixtures
- Egypt: HRW Criticises Placement of Over 1,500 People in Egypt On Terrorists List
- Morocco/Cote d'Ivoire: Morocco End Cote d'Ivoire's Reign As African Kings
- Egypt: Ecesr Publishes Book Documenting Tiran and Sanafir Case
- Algeria: AFCON's First Big Casualty Exits in Shambles
Southern Africa
- South Africa: FIC Amendment Bill Goes Down to the Wire
- Zimbabwe: Broke Govt Offers Land For Civil Servants' Outstanding Bonuses
- South Africa: Outgoing AU Chair Dlamini-Zuma Speaks on Donald Trump's Administration
- Africa: African Union's Language of Democracy Shields Despots
- Mozambique: Floods Death Toll Hits 44, Schools Closed
- Zimbabwe: Nation Remains Among World's Most Corrupt - Report
- Zimbabwe: Floods to Worsen Nation's Health Woes
- Zimbabwe: Trade Deficit Decline By U.S.$1 Billion in 2016
- South Africa: Why Disability Should be Redefined to Include Infertility
- Zambia: Armyworm Outbreak - Is Climate Change to Blame?
West Africa
- Nigeria: Court Sentences Ugo-Ngali to 10 Years for Oil Subsidy Fraud
- Togo/Congo-Kinshasa: Adebayor Fights Back Tears As Togo Exits
- Uganda/Mali: Cranes and Eagles Book Their Tickets Home #AFCON2017
- Egypt/Ghana: Not Pretty, But Egypt Downs Black Stars
- Africa: African Union's Language of Democracy Shields Despots
- Cameroon: Anglophone Areas Suffer Internet Blackout
- Gambia: Gambians Ready to Rebuild Their Country 'From Scratch'
- Africa: Promoting Peace By Waging War - African Interventionism
- Nigeria: Presidency, Saraki Dismiss Rumours of Plot to Force Osinbajo's Resignation
- Gambia: The Nation Await Arrival of New President Thursday
