Welcome to Afcon 2017
The 31st Africa Cup of Nations tournament is being held in Gabon from January 14 to February 5, 2017.
Click here for the latest results, match schedules and coverage.
Top Headlines Soccer
- Ghana/Cameroon: Ghana Favourites, But Young Lions Have Spirit #AFCON2017(allAfrica)
- Tanzania/South Africa: Azam Test African Champs Sundowns(Daily News)
- Tanzania: I Will Be Back in the Dugout, Says Mkwasa(Citizen)
- Uganda: Cranes Star Miya Makes Royal Mouscron Switch(Monitor)
- Uganda: Cranes' Coach Micho Delighted by Miya Switch(Monitor)
- Uganda: Bissouma Equaliser Cost Cranes Players Shs10.8 Million(Monitor)
Latest Video
Watch the latest video news reports on events around the continent.
Latest Audio
Listen to the latest audio news and features from our news partners.
-
Africa
- Africa: Inside the AU Race - Why the Favourites Lost
- Africa: Exclusive - EU Migrant Policy in Africa Built On Incorrect Data
- Africa: Union? What Union? Africa Ever More Divided
- Africa: AU Leaders 'Endorse' Dlamini-Zuma for Next President
- Africa: The Case for a People's Smart Sanctions Campaign Against Trump's America
- Africa: Mobile Phones Offer a New Way for Africa's Students to Learn Programming
- Africa: Guess How Much Water Your Daily Food Consumes
- Africa: Mugabe Refuses to Sign Fair Elections Agreement
- Africa: Africa's Mammals May Not Be Able to Keep Up With the Pace of Climate Change
- Africa: When It Comes to Big Finds, Scientists Need More Than Just Luck and Chance
-
Central Africa
- Cameroon: Cameroon's Anglophone Regions Suffer Under Internet Ban
- Ghana/Cameroon: Ghana Favourites, But Young Lions Have Spirit #AFCON2017
- Cameroon: Colonial Past and Present Frictions
- Angola: Unmasking the MPLA's Very Own Apostle
- Rwanda: Rwandans Mark Heroes' Day
- Africa: Burkina Faso's Duarte Makes Jose Mourinho Impression at 2017 Africa Cup of Nations
- Burundi: Lake Tanganyika - Travelers to Congo Concerned About Safety
- Burundi: Pests Damage Agricultural Production in Imbo Region
- Congo-Kinshasa: Congolese M23 Rebels Flee to Rwanda
- Rwanda: Commitment to Leverage ICT 'Must Reflect Gains for Citizenry'
-
East Africa
- Somalia: 24 Candidates Seek Presidency
- South Africa: Study Confirms Existence of 'Lost Continent'
- Tanzania: Baby Girl Dies After Genital Cutting
- Tanzania: Govt Admits Over One Million Face Food Shortage
- Tanzania: Only 27% Candidates Qualify for High School - Exams Board
- Somalia: Why Somalia Presidential Election Is a Litmus Test for Neighbouring Ethiopia
- Somalia: Presidential Candidates Boycott Debate Suspicious of Internet Disconnection
- Kenya: Doctors' Collective Bargaining Agreement Illegal - Senate
- Uganda: Why Restoring Uganda's Forest Cover is a Challenging Task
- Uganda: 2016 Elections Leave Trail of Terror
-
North Africa
- Africa: Ruling Party Laments 'Regrettable' Decision to Re-Admit Morocco into AU
- Morocco: Morocco Wrong-Foots Its African Critics
- Morocco: African Union Must Stand With the Oppressed, Not Morocco
- Morocco: King Extends Condolences to Family of Moroccan National Killed in Quebec Terror Attack
- Africa: Morocco in, SADR Out
- Africa: King Mohammed Vi Highlights Ties to Africa in African Union Speech - Jean R. Abinader
- Africa: Morocco's Big African Union Win Comes At the Expense of Western Sahara and South Africa
- Egypt: 'Ultras Ahlawy' Cancel Memorial Event for Victims of Port Said Violence
- Egypt: Egyptian NGO Files Lawsuit to Effectively Repeal Century-Old Assembly Law
- Burkina Faso/Egypt: Can Stallions Take Their First #AFCON2017 Cup?
-
Southern Africa
- South Africa: Premier Makhura Must Take Stern Action Over 94 Patient Deaths
- South Africa: Health Boss Quits Following Report On Mentally Ill Patient Deaths
- Zimbabwe: Opposition, Pressure Group Fume Over Mugabe's Birthday Bash
- South Africa: Study Confirms Existence of 'Lost Continent'
- Angola: Unmasking the MPLA's Very Own Apostle
- Africa: AU Leaders 'Endorse' Dlamini-Zuma for Next President
- Zimbabwe: Fury As Cops Storm Opposition Party Meeting
- Zambia: Nine Perish in Bus Accident
- South Africa: South Africans Are Blessers to Foreign Artists - Hlaudi
- Africa: Mugabe Refuses to Sign Fair Elections Agreement
-
West Africa
- Gambia: Dog That Killed President Barrow's Son Injected to Death
- Ghana/Cameroon: Ghana Favourites, But Young Lions Have Spirit #AFCON2017
- Liberia: Taylor Calls on Loyalists to Return 'to Base'
- Cameroon: Cameroon's Anglophone Regions Suffer Under Internet Ban
- Nigeria: Govt Still Owes Fuel Importers - Official
- Nigeria: First Heavy Rains Cause Flooding, Gridlock in Lagos
- Nigeria: Former Governor Ibori Wins Right to Hear Case
- Nigeria: Over 86 Million Citizens Are Without Insurance
- Nigeria: Govt Seeks Senate's Nod to Obtain U.S.$6.1 Billion Loan for Rail Projects
- Nigeria: Firm Denies Collecting Bonuses From Oil Companies
Top Headlines
- Ghana/Cameroon: Ghana Favourites, But Young Lions Have Spirit #AFCON2017(allAfrica)
- South Africa: Health Boss Quits Following Report On Mentally Ill Patient Deaths(News24Wire)
- Africa: Exclusive - EU Migrant Policy in Africa Built On Incorrect Data(IRIN)
- Liberia: Taylor Calls on Loyalists to Return 'to Base'(FrontPageAfrica)
- Cameroon: Cameroon's Anglophone Regions Suffer Under Internet Ban(Deutsche Welle)
- Nigeria: Govt Still Owes Fuel Importers - Official(Premium Times)
- Nigeria: First Heavy Rains Cause Flooding, Gridlock in Lagos(Guardian)
- Nigeria: Former Governor Ibori Wins Right to Hear Case(Guardian)
- Nigeria: Over 86 Million Citizens Are Without Insurance(Guardian)
- Nigeria: Govt Seeks Senate's Nod to Obtain U.S.$6.1 Billion Loan for Rail Projects(Guardian)
- Nigeria: Firm Denies Collecting Bonuses From Oil Companies(Premium Times)
- Zimbabwe: Opposition, Pressure Group Fume Over Mugabe's Birthday Bash(New Zimbabwe)
- South Africa: Study Confirms Existence of 'Lost Continent'(News24Wire)
- Tanzania: Baby Girl Dies After Genital Cutting(Thomson Reuters Foundation)
- Cameroon: Colonial Past and Present Frictions(Deutsche Welle)
- Africa: Union? What Union? Africa Ever More Divided(Deutsche Welle)
- Tanzania: Govt Admits Over One Million Face Food Shortage(Citizen)
- Angola: Unmasking the MPLA's Very Own Apostle(Maka)
- Africa: AU Leaders 'Endorse' Dlamini-Zuma for Next President(News24Wire)
- Somalia: 24 Candidates Seek Presidency(East African)
- Nigeria: Number of Air Passengers Declined in 2016(Premium Times)
- Africa: Inside the AU Race - Why the Favourites Lost(Al Jazeera)
- Africa: The Case for a People's Smart Sanctions Campaign Against Trump's America(The Conversation Africa)
- Nigeria: Why It's Hard to Run Mass Measles Campaigns in War-Torn States(The Conversation Africa)
- Nigeria: State Declares Senior Customs Officials Wanted(Premium Times)
- Africa: Mobile Phones Offer a New Way for Africa's Students to Learn Programming(The Conversation Africa)
- Nigeria: Court Throws Out Patience Jonathan's Lawsuit(Vanguard)
- Africa: Guess How Much Water Your Daily Food Consumes(IPS)
- Zimbabwe: Fury As Cops Storm Opposition Party Meeting(New Zimbabwe)
- Zambia: Nine Perish in Bus Accident(Zambia Reports)
- South Africa: South Africans Are Blessers to Foreign Artists - Hlaudi(News24Wire)
- Africa: Mugabe Refuses to Sign Fair Elections Agreement(New Zimbabwe)
Notices and Announcements
AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.