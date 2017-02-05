Welcome to Afcon 2017
The 31st Africa Cup of Nations tournament is being held in Gabon from January 14 to February 5, 2017.
Top Headlines Soccer
- Burkina Faso/Tunisia: Controversial Free Kick Sets Burkinabe on Road to Victory(allAfrica)
- Cameroon/Senegal: Senegal's #AFCON2017 Dream Ends With Dramatic Penalties(allAfrica)
- Morocco/Egypt: North African Rivals Meet in Quarters #AFCON2017(allAfrica)
- Ghana: Outcome of Gyan's Injury Test Revealed(Ghana Star)
- Senegal/Cameroon: Will Group Spirit Carry Senegal to Win Over Cameroon? #AFCON2017(allAfrica)
- Burkina Faso/Tunisia: Stallions Hoping to Spring Surprise on Tunisia #AFCON2017(allAfrica)
-
Africa
- Africa: Woeful Football Pitches Lead to #AFCON2017 Controversy
- Africa: African Union Commission - Who Will Be the Next Chair?
- Africa: Chaos, Anxiety As Trump's Travel Moratorium Takes Effect
- Africa: It's Time for U.S. Companies to See Africa as an Investment Destination
- Africa: Moghalu Calls on IMF to Help Africa Manage Resource Dependency Risk
- Africa: What Will African Union Reforms Seek to Address?
- Africa: Govt Will Strongly Oppose Morocco's Bid to Return to AU - Official
- Africa: Nigeria Confident of Clinching AU Seat
- Africa: African Summit in Libya Begins With Sudan Participation
- Africa: 28th AU Summit - AU Reform Can't Be Fast-Tracked
-
Central Africa
- Rwanda: Need for Special Corruption Court Ruled Out
- Cameroon/Senegal: Senegal's #AFCON2017 Dream Ends With Dramatic Penalties
- Africa: What Will African Union Reforms Seek to Address?
- Senegal/Cameroon: Will Group Spirit Carry Senegal to Win Over Cameroon? #AFCON2017
- Congo-Kinshasa: Uganda Rebel Returns Add to Growing Headache for Kabila and Congo
- Central African Republic: French Priest Convicted of Child Abuse in CAR
- Africa: Nigeria Opposes Mass ICC Withdrawal
- Ghana/Congo-Kinshasa: Black Stars Sweat Over Gyan Fitness #AFCON2017
- Equatorial Guinea: Why Poverty Plagues a High-Income Nation
- Rwanda: Police Intensify Anti-Drugs Operations in Border Districts
-
East Africa
- East Africa: Kenyan Soldiers Fight Back After Raid By Shabaab
- Africa: Chaos, Anxiety As Trump's Travel Moratorium Takes Effect
- Kenya: Former President in Hospital
- Africa: What Will African Union Reforms Seek to Address?
- Kenya: Dear First Lady, It Is Time to Stop Running and Start Talking About Health Crisis
- Kenya: America Can Now Join African Union, Thanks to Trump
- Kenya: Court Reverses Matiang'i's Decision to Fire VC
- Kenya: Couple Asks for President's Help to Get ID Card
- Uganda: When Buses, Matatus and Boda Bodas Became Our Public Transport System
- Africa: African Summit in Libya Begins With Sudan Participation
-
North Africa
- Libya: Don't Go to Libya, FG Warns Nigerians
- Burkina Faso/Tunisia: Controversial Free Kick Sets Burkinabe on Road to Victory
- Africa: Chaos, Anxiety As Trump's Travel Moratorium Takes Effect
- Morocco/Egypt: North African Rivals Meet in Quarters #AFCON2017
- Burkina Faso/Tunisia: Stallions Hoping to Spring Surprise on Tunisia #AFCON2017
- Africa: Govt Will Strongly Oppose Morocco's Bid to Return to AU - Official
- Africa: African Summit in Libya Begins With Sudan Participation
- Egypt: Egyptian Women With HIV Hide From Social Stigma in Silence
- Zimbabwe/Tunisia: Warriors Blame 'Ugly' Loss on Referee's 'Poor Decisions'
- Egypt: Egypt Working to Free 7 Citizens Abducted in Libya - Foreign Ministry
-
Southern Africa
- South Africa: ANC Saddened By the Passing of Gospel Star Lundi Tyamara
- Zimbabwe: Mugabe Flies in, Flies Out
- South Africa: 25 Families Take Stand Against Mining Giant
- South Africa: Man Arrested After 7 Rhino Tails, Legs Found in Fridge
- Zimbabwe: How Do You Know Mugabe's On His Way Home? Because His Road's Being Fixed
- Africa: Govt Will Strongly Oppose Morocco's Bid to Return to AU - Official
- South Africa: Queueing Unisa Students Turned Away Because of Strike
- Zimbabwe: Lightning Kills 2 Pupils, Injures 85
- South Africa: Police Intervene After 'Hostile Reception' Over Rabbits
- Zambia: Lungu Third Term Endorsements a 'Waste of Time'
-
West Africa
- Nigeria: Reactions to Buhari's Latest Picture in London
- Burkina Faso/Tunisia: Controversial Free Kick Sets Burkinabe on Road to Victory
- Cameroon/Senegal: Senegal's #AFCON2017 Dream Ends With Dramatic Penalties
- Nigeria: Special Report - Oil-Rich Communities Abandoned in Shocking Poverty Despite Huge Wealth
- Gambia: President Vows Govt Overhaul, but Secret Police Remains
- Nigeria: Scores Feared Killed As Boko Haram Ambushes Motorists in Borno
- Nigeria: Man With 90 Wives, Bello Masaba, Dies At 93
- Nigeria: 5 Big Brother Housemates Named for Fake Eviction
- Nigeria: Women Suicide Bombers 'Now Strap Babies on to Evade Detection'
- Ghana: Outcome of Gyan's Injury Test Revealed
Top Headlines
- Burkina Faso/Tunisia: Controversial Free Kick Sets Burkinabe on Road to Victory(allAfrica)
- Cameroon/Senegal: Senegal's #AFCON2017 Dream Ends With Dramatic Penalties(allAfrica)
- Nigeria: Special Report - Oil-Rich Communities Abandoned in Shocking Poverty Despite Huge Wealth(Premium Times)
- Gambia: President Vows Govt Overhaul, but Secret Police Remains(Deutsche Welle)
- Africa: African Union Commission - Who Will Be the Next Chair?(Al Jazeera)
- Africa: Chaos, Anxiety As Trump's Travel Moratorium Takes Effect(This Day)
- Zimbabwe: Mugabe Flies in, Flies Out(Zimbabwe Standard)
- Nigeria: Scores Feared Killed As Boko Haram Ambushes Motorists in Borno(Vanguard)
- South Africa: 25 Families Take Stand Against Mining Giant(GroundUp)
- Kenya: Former President in Hospital(East African)
- Africa: It's Time for U.S. Companies to See Africa as an Investment Destination(Initiative for Global Development)
- Africa: Moghalu Calls on IMF to Help Africa Manage Resource Dependency Risk(allAfrica)
- South Africa: Man Arrested After 7 Rhino Tails, Legs Found in Fridge(News24Wire)
- Nigeria: Man With 90 Wives, Bello Masaba, Dies At 93(Vanguard)
- Morocco/Egypt: North African Rivals Meet in Quarters #AFCON2017(allAfrica)
- Africa: What Will African Union Reforms Seek to Address?(New Times)
- Zimbabwe: How Do You Know Mugabe's On His Way Home? Because His Road's Being Fixed(News24Wire)
- Kenya: Dear First Lady, It Is Time to Stop Running and Start Talking About Health Crisis(Nation)
- Nigeria: 5 Big Brother Housemates Named for Fake Eviction(Leadership)
- Nigeria: Women Suicide Bombers 'Now Strap Babies on to Evade Detection'(Premium Times)
- Kenya: America Can Now Join African Union, Thanks to Trump(Nation)
- Ghana: Outcome of Gyan's Injury Test Revealed(Ghana Star)
- Senegal/Cameroon: Will Group Spirit Carry Senegal to Win Over Cameroon? #AFCON2017(allAfrica)
- Burkina Faso/Tunisia: Stallions Hoping to Spring Surprise on Tunisia #AFCON2017(allAfrica)
- Africa: Govt Will Strongly Oppose Morocco's Bid to Return to AU - Official(News24Wire)
- Nigeria: Who Wants President Buhari Dead(This Day)
- Nigeria: President Buhari Seen in New London Photos(Vanguard)
- Kenya: Court Reverses Matiang'i's Decision to Fire VC(Nation)
- Nigeria: Abuja Airport Runway, Disaster Waiting to Happen, Minister Warns(Premium Times)
- East Africa: Kenyan Soldiers Fight Back After Raid By Shabaab(Nation)
- Kenya: Couple Asks for President's Help to Get ID Card(Nation)
- Africa: Nigeria Confident of Clinching AU Seat(Premium Times)
