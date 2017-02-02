Welcome to Afcon 2017
The 31st Africa Cup of Nations tournament is being held in Gabon from January 14 to February 5, 2017.
Click here for the latest results, match schedules and coverage.
- Burkina Faso/Ghana: The Game Nobody Wants to Play #AFCON2017 #BRONZE(allAfrica)
- Cameroon/Egypt: Fairytale Run Takes Indomitable Lions to #AFCON2017 Final(allAfrica)
- Tanzania: Yanga Out to Extend League Lead(Daily News)
- Tanzania: Match Set to Honour Fallen Goalkeeper Burhan(Daily News)
- Malawi: Nomads Seal Deal for U-20 Stars From Namiwawa FC(Nyasa Times)
- Nigeria: Nigerian League - Another Coach Quits(Premium Times)
-
Africa
- Africa: Morocco Funds Relocation of South Sudan Capital
- Africa: Trump's Africa Policy - Unclear and Uncertain
- Africa: Why Microbes Are Key to Solving Food Security Crisis
- Africa: How Farmers Are Finding Ways to Sustainably Use Wetlands
- Africa: Morocco Backs South Sudan Capital Relocation Plan
- Africa: UNAIDS Wants Museveni to Champion Aids Fight World-Wide
- Africa: Trump, Obama Inspire Top School Exams Performers in Tanzania
- Africa: Airtel Plans Africa Stakes Sale in Bid to Reduce Debt
- Africa: Microsave, Mastercard Foundation to Advance Digital Finance Services in Francophone Africa
- Africa: 'Access to Technologies' Key to Food Security
-
Central Africa
- Congo-Kinshasa: Tshisekedi's Death Threatens Power-Sharing Plan
- Cameroon/Egypt: Fairytale Run Takes Indomitable Lions to #AFCON2017 Final
- Angola: President Dos Santos to Step Down After 38 Years
- Congo-Kinshasa: What Does Opposition Leader Tshisekedi's Death Mean for Road to Elections?
- Angola: The New 'President in Waiting'
- East Africa: Second Europe Trade Deal Deadline Elapses As Region Still Undecided
- Congo-Kinshasa: Opposition at Crucial Impasse as Leader Dies
- Congo-Kinshasa: Analysts Cast Doubt on Accord After Opposition Leader's Death
- Angola: Elections Body Gives Nod to Electoral Tasks Plan
- Angola: Over 7 Million Register to Vote
-
East Africa
- Tanzania: Magufuli Appoints New Army Boss
- Kenya: Nurses Go On Strike Again After Working for Barely Two Months
- East Africa: Somali Refugees Stranded in Kenya After Trump Ban
- East Africa: Western Indian Ocean's Blue Economy Can Thrive. Here's How
- Kenya: Auditor-General Faces Removal Over Graft Claims
- Sudan: Trump's Travel Ban Harms Innocent Citizens
- Tanzania: Magufuli Spits Fire At Judiciary
- Tanzania: Drama As Woman Displays Message That Attracts Magufuli
- East Africa: Second Europe Trade Deal Deadline Elapses As Region Still Undecided
- Africa: Morocco Funds Relocation of South Sudan Capital
-
North Africa
- Africa: African Union Re-Admits Morocco After 33-Year Absence
- Cameroon/Egypt: Fairytale Run Takes Indomitable Lions to #AFCON2017 Final
- Africa: Morocco Funds Relocation of South Sudan Capital
- Africa: Morocco Backs South Sudan Capital Relocation Plan
- Egypt: President Kiir Dismisses Claims of Juba-Egypt Conspiracy
- Egypt: Egyptian Rights Defender to Receive 'Alternative Nobel Prize' in Cairo On March 25
- Africa: 10 Yays for the AU!
- Egypt/Burkina Faso: Burkina Faso 'Better Than Us' - Pharoahs' Coach #AFCON2017
- Africa: Mugabe Lashes Out At African Leaders for Morocco Return to AU
- Morocco: Why Morocco's Burqa Ban Is More Than Just a Security Measure
-
Southern Africa
- Zimbabwe: Mawarire Faces 'Flag Insult' Charges
- Angola: President Dos Santos to Step Down After 38 Years
- Zimbabwe: Mugabe Ponders Cabinet Reshuffle
- South Africa: Calls for Zuma to Stand Against Trump's Refugee Policy - Oxfam
- Angola: The New 'President in Waiting'
- South Africa: Universities - Common Problems but No Common Solutions
- Zimbabwe: Fear of Falling, Glam Young Wife - Is Donald Trump Really Another Robert Mugabe?
- Zimbabwe: Shut Down Some Embassies, Mugabe Told As Liquidity Crisis Continues
- South Africa: Public Protector Seeking Legal Advice on Zuma's Review of 'State Capture' Report
- South Africa: South Africa's Sugar Tax - a Bold Move, and the Right Thing to Do
-
West Africa
- Gambia: President Adama Barrow Pledges Reforms
- Burkina Faso/Ghana: The Game Nobody Wants to Play #AFCON2017 #BRONZE
- Cameroon/Egypt: Fairytale Run Takes Indomitable Lions to #AFCON2017 Final
- Nigeria: IVF Babies and the Stigma - Finding a Way Out
- Nigeria: 1,520 Women to Be Married Off in Kano State
- Nigeria: Wizkid Bags U.S. Award for Writing Drake's "One Dance"
- Nigeria: Arrest Anyone Linked to Boko Haram, Even If My Children - Borno Governor
- Nigeria: State Security Operatives Seal Private Nigerian TV, CoreTV
- Nigeria: Go to U.S. to Clear Yourself, Former Nigerian Ambassador Tells Kashamu
- Nigeria: Amnesty Calls for Halt to Mass Forced Evictions in Nigeria
