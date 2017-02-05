Welcome to Afcon 2017
The 31st Africa Cup of Nations tournament is being held in Gabon from January 14 to February 5, 2017.
Click here for the latest results, match schedules and coverage.
Top Headlines Soccer
- Ghana/Mali: Asamoah Gyan Heads Black Stars Into Quarterfinals(Ghana Star)
- Uganda/Egypt: Cranes Reach End of Afcon Road(Independent (Kampala))
- Morocco/Togo: Atlas Lions Achieve Convincing Afcon Victory(allAfrica)
- Cote d'Ivoire/Congo-Kinshasa: Elephants Scramble to Stay in Running at Afcon(allAfrica)
- Cameroon/Gabon: Last Chance for Gabon At Afcon(allAfrica)
- Burkina Faso/Guinea Bissau: Burkinabe Chase Place in Afcon Quarterfinals(allAfrica)
-
Africa
- Africa: Africa Cup of Nations Pantheon of Heroes
- Africa: Monsieur Hollande Goes to Africa
- Africa: A Football Supporter's Guide to Afcon
- Africa: Ghana Boss Calls for New Rules Over Players Injured On Poor Pitches
- Africa: Trump vs Africa - How the Continent Can Counter Destructive Policies
- Africa: The Problem With Photojournalism and Africa
- Africa: Slogans for a Doomed African Youth?
- Africa: Where Lies Obama's Africa Legacy?
- Africa: Obama Special - Could Trump Be a Blessing in Disguise for Africa?
- Africa: African Capacity Building Foundation Mourns Board Chair Prof. Callisto Enias Madavo
-
Central Africa
- Cameroon: Govt Cuts Internet in English-speaking Regions
- Africa: Africa Cup of Nations Pantheon of Heroes
- Congo-Kinshasa: Fear of Rebels' Return Fuels Tensions
- Cote d'Ivoire/Congo-Kinshasa: Elephants Scramble to Stay in Running at Afcon
- Cameroon/Gabon: Last Chance for Gabon At Afcon
- East Africa: Burundi Troops to Remain in Somalia, Payments Resume
- Cameroon: PRESS STATEMENT OF THE AMBAZONIA GOVERNING COUNCIL ON THE RECENT ARRESTS AND ABDUCTIONS IN THE SOUTHERN CAMEROONS BY THE COLONIAL GOVERNMENT IN YAOUNDE
- Burundi: Three Lessons About the Crisis From Those Who Fled It
- Burundi: European Parliament Accuses Burundi Government of Human Rights Violations
- Cameroon: Activists Call for Month of 'Ghost Towns' Just Before Internet Shutdown
-
East Africa
- Kenya: List of Lawyers Struck Off Roll of Advocates Released
- Uganda/Egypt: Cranes Reach End of Afcon Road
- Congo-Kinshasa: Fear of Rebels' Return Fuels Tensions
- Sudan: Sanctions Lifted, but Is Sudan Out of the Woods?
- Somalia: Herders Hard Hit As Drought Strikes
- East Africa: Burundi Troops to Remain in Somalia, Payments Resume
- East Africa: How the Media Exposed East Africa's Worst Famine
- East Africa: What the World Economic Forum Holds for EAC's Future
- Africa: A Football Supporter's Guide to Afcon
- Somalia: Somaliland A-G General Pursues Acquitted Journalists
-
North Africa
- Senegal/Tunisia: Who's Who of Football Face Carthage Eagles on Sunday
- Africa: Africa Cup of Nations Pantheon of Heroes
- Uganda/Egypt: Cranes Reach End of Afcon Road
- Morocco/Togo: Atlas Lions Achieve Convincing Afcon Victory
- Africa: A Football Supporter's Guide to Afcon
- Algeria/Tunisia: End of the Road for Algeria at #AFCON2017?
- Egypt/Uganda: Cottonwool for the Old Man of Afcon
- Egypt: Khalifa Haftar Welcomes Bilateral Cooperation With Egypt
- Uganda/Ghana: Aucho Itches for Game of His Life
- Uganda/Egypt: Wasswa Hopes for Discipline and Better Finishing Against Egypt
-
Southern Africa
- South Africa: Women March Against Trump in Cape Town
- Africa: Africa Cup of Nations Pantheon of Heroes
- Zimbabwe: Scientists Finally Find 'Extinct' Zimbabwe Frog
- Zimbabwe: Why Mugabe Stays But Jammeh Goes
- Malawi: Give Me Names of Rotten Ministers, Malawi Leader Challenges Opposition
- South Africa: Six Killed in Suspected KZN 'Hit'
- South Africa: Zuma Wants to Replace Finance Minister, Claim Opposition
- Zambia: Lungu Orders Close Monitoring of Timber Business
- South Africa: Cape Town Women in Anti-Trump 'Sister March'
- Zimbabwe: 'Mugabe Renting U.S. $500,000 Dubai Villa'
-
West Africa
- Gambia: Jammeh to Step Down, Adama Barrow Takes Power
- Africa: Africa Cup of Nations Pantheon of Heroes
- Ghana/Mali: Asamoah Gyan Heads Black Stars Into Quarterfinals
- Nigeria: Top Army Officer Attacks Military Chiefs
- Ghana: Govt Softens 'Hard Stance' On Guantanamo Prisoners
- Zimbabwe: Why Mugabe Stays But Jammeh Goes
- Morocco/Togo: Atlas Lions Achieve Convincing Afcon Victory
- Cote d'Ivoire/Congo-Kinshasa: Elephants Scramble to Stay in Running at Afcon
- Cameroon/Gabon: Last Chance for Gabon At Afcon
- Burkina Faso/Guinea Bissau: Burkinabe Chase Place in Afcon Quarterfinals
