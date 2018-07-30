30 July 2018

allAfrica.com

South Africa: High Court Sets Aside Decision to Grant Grace Mugabe Diplomatic Immunity

Tagged:

More on This

Photo: allafrica.com
Left: Former Zimbabwean first lady Grace Mugabe. Top-right: South Gauteng High Court. Bottom-right: Model Gabriella Engels.
By Andre van Wyk

Cape Town — A decision by former minister of international relations and cooperation Maite Nkoana-Mashabane to grant former Zimbabwean first lady Grace Mugabe diplomatic immunity has been set aside by the South Gauteng High Court, News24 reports.

Judge Bashier Vally found the decision to be "inconsistent" with provisions in the constitution, according to Times Live, and ordered that the ministry pay the costs of the application‚ brought by the Democratic Alliance.

Mugabe was granted diplomatic immunity after she allegedly assaulted 20-year-old model Gabriella Engels at a Sandton hotel in 2017. Mugabe claimed Engels was drunk at the time and attacked her with a knife during the altercation.

South Africa

Commuters Stranded as Gautrain Workers' Strike Hits

Gautrain workers demanding a 10% wage increase have embarked on strike action after talks between the United National… Read more »

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.