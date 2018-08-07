7 August 2018

allAfrica.com

Cote d'Ivoire: Simone Gbagbo Gets Amnesty With Hundreds of Others

Tagged:

More on This

Photo: Le Patriote
(file photo)

President Alassane Ouattara has announced the granting of amnesty to 800 prisoners, including the former first lady of Cote d'Ivoire Simone Gbagbo.

In a message to the nation on the eve of the celebration of the 58th anniversary of the independence of Côte d'Ivoire, Ouattara reaffirmed his willingness to hand over in 2020, according to Fratmat.info.

Also to be released are former defense minister Lida Kouassi, who was convicted of conspiracy and former minister of construction Assoa Adou.

Souleymane Kamaraté ("Soul to Soul") also received amnesty.

According to Radio France International, the president said "about sixty soldiers and members of armed groups who have committed blood crimes" will remain in prison.

More to follow...

More on This

Court Orders Ivoirians Extradited

The Monrovia City Court has ordered the Government of Liberia to extradite eight Ivorians accused of committing war… Read more »

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.