South Africa: U.S.$10.8 Million Powerball Winner Kept Ticket Safe in a Sock

Photo: Supplied

(file photo).

Cape Town — An engineer from Mpumalanga who spent a mere R20 on a Powerball ticket has become the winner of the largest jackpot in the game's history, eNCA reports. The 34-year-old, who wished to remain unnamed, spent the weekend indoors along with his 30-year-old wife as the pair processed their discovery of their newfound wealth. "I needed to properly digest it and accept that my life has changed‚" he said.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, the anonymous winner revealed he kept his ticket in a sock for safe keeping. "I kept it in my sock at night because I thought about what if thieves were to come in here ... I kept on thinking that what if I was involved in a car accident. You know how people lose their wallets in accidents‚ so it was safer there‚" he added.

According to IOL, the winner aims to invest his winnings and uplift his family members. "What I'm planning now is to look for investment opportunities in my work environment in Mpumalanga because there are many opportunities I've seen but I had no capital. Even if I want to continue working it would be impossible because my mind is not there, my focus has to shift, not that I'm excited or I don't want to work."