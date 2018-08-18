18 August 2018

allAfrica.com

Africa: Statement by Ellen Johnson Sirleaf on the Passing of Kofi Annan

Tagged:

More on This

Photo: The Obama Foundation
Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and Kofi Annan at the African Leadership Academy in July 2018

Monrovia — The world lost Kofi Annan today, a trail blazer for peace, freedom and for democracy, a voice of global moral authority, a humanitarian who never lost sight of his responsibility to lift up those in need.

Africa today lost an heroic son, and I, one of my dearest colleagues, and a friend. I am so very grateful that I was able to be with Kofi in what was the last few weeks of his life, and fittingly, for the celebration of the centennial of Nelson Mandela's birthday.

God bless Kofi's family, friends and all those whose life he touched. God bless the next generation of young Africans who will be inspired by his example. God Bless the People of Ghana, his beloved home.

Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, former president of the Republic of Liberia

More on This

The Elders 'Devastated' By Kofi Annan's Death

Human rights group The Elders on Saturday expressed their shock and deep sadness at the death of Kofi Annan, who… Read more »

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.