Africa: Statement by Ellen Johnson Sirleaf on the Passing of Kofi Annan

Photo: The Obama Foundation

Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and Kofi Annan at the African Leadership Academy in July 2018

Monrovia — The world lost Kofi Annan today, a trail blazer for peace, freedom and for democracy, a voice of global moral authority, a humanitarian who never lost sight of his responsibility to lift up those in need.

Africa today lost an heroic son, and I, one of my dearest colleagues, and a friend. I am so very grateful that I was able to be with Kofi in what was the last few weeks of his life, and fittingly, for the celebration of the centennial of Nelson Mandela's birthday.

God bless Kofi's family, friends and all those whose life he touched. God bless the next generation of young Africans who will be inspired by his example. God Bless the People of Ghana, his beloved home.

Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, former president of the Republic of Liberia