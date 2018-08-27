Liberia: Statement by Ellen Johnson Sirleaf on the Passing of Senator John S. McCain

Photo: International; Republican Institute

Laura Bush and Ellen Johnson Sirleaf receive the 2006 Freedom Award from the International; Republican Institute presented by then-IRI chairman John McCain

document

Monrovia — I will remember Senator John McCain as a champion for people around the world struggling for their right to be heard, and willing to risk everything for the freedoms and the democratic values that America represents to them.

I will always be grateful to the Senator for his insistent voice in the US Congress, along with his colleagues on both sides of the aisle, that the United States help the people of Liberia reclaim the peace and their right to representative government. Indeed, a generation of democracy activists across the Continent of Africa owe a debt to this US Senator.

And I will hold as one of my fondest memories, the 2006 International Republican Institute (IRI) Freedom Dinner when myself and former first lady Laura Bush were presented the Freedom Award by the Senator as Chairman of IRI. He said to us, “we must continue to provide an example to people around the world who aspire to live in freedom.”

To Mrs. McCain, the McCain family and friends, the people of Arizona, and the American people, thank you for sharing this great man with us. It is all of our responsibilities now to live up to the expectations he set for us.

Ellen Johnson Sirleaf is former President of the Republic of Liberia. For more information contact: Office of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf ejsliberia@gmail.com