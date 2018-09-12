South Africa: Double Murder Accused Rameez Patel to Face Court in October

Photo: Supplied

Video screenshot of Rameez Patel in court.

Cape Town — 31-year-old Rameez Patel has been informed that the National Prosecuting Authority would provide him with a High Court date on October 4, News24 reports.

The double murder accused, who has been jailed since September 2017, made a brief appearance in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on charges of murdering his mother, Mahejeen, who was shot dead in September last year. He is also on trial in the Limpopo High Court for the alleged murder of his wife Fatima Patel who was shot and killed at the couple's home in Nirvana.

This comes after SABC News reported the kidnapping and death of Patel's father-in-law, Yunus Mayet, in Polokwane. Officers have launched a manhunt for the suspects, according to Eyewitness News. Mayet and his family were allegedly accosted after returning home from a mall when the suspects fired random shots into the house. Mayet was then abducted, his body later found along Silicon Road near the airport.