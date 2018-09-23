Africa: C Payne Lucas - Funeral Arrangements

announcement

Washington, DC — C. PAYNE LUCAS (Age 85) peacefully passed Saturday, September 15,2018, of advanced dementia in Hospice care at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring, Maryland.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Freddie Hill Lucas, Ph.D.; daughter, Hillary Hendricks Lucas; grandson, Walter Victor Rouse, II and granddaughter, Cody Madison Lucas.

Also surviving are two sisters, Mrs. Dorothy Lucas Whitley and Mrs. Augusta Lucas Jones, and sister-in-law, Mrs. Katherine Neal Lucas, God­ son, Mr. Thomas Carrington, numerous loving extended family members, oldest friend, Mr. Clyde B. Richardson, dear friends and loyal associates.

Payne was predeceased by his son, C. Payne Lucas, Jr, in 2013 and daughter Therese Raymonde Lucas in 2017.

The funeral will be held on Wednesday, September 26 , 2018 at the National Presbyterian Church, 4101 Nebraska Avenue, NW Washington, DC. Visitation at Noon,

Homegoing service at 1 p.m. Interment will be Thursday, September 27, 2018 at Arbutus Memorial Park, 1101 Sulphur Spring Road, Baltimore, Maryland with departure and procession from Carter Barron Park Parking lot at 11 a.m. 4850 Colorado Avenue NW, Washington, DC.

Arrangements by McGuire.