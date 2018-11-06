Uganda: Head of the House Never Goes into the Kitchen - Museveni

Do people still believe a woman's place still is in the kitchen in the 21st century? Well, Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni seems to think so. The 74-year-old has come under fire for his sexist comments after he said that cooking is not a man's role, reports AFP. Museveni said he has not stepped into the kitchen since he got married to his wife Janet Museveni whom he married in 1973.

"The head of the home never goes into the kitchen. That is how it should be," he said in a statement, as an example of how politicians and civil servants should stick to proscribed roles.

Oxfam's International Executive Director, Winnie Byanyima has hit back at the 74-year-old on Twitter saying "I'm disappointed by this statement from Museveni, cooking isn't a woman's job. It's a life skill. All people - men and women should cook. When cooking, cleaning and other domestic chores are left to women, they are denied an equal chance to raise incomes or to be politically active"

An news website Watchdog Uganda defended the president saying his comments are consistent with the country's culture which sees men cooking as "taboo", adding that some ethnic groups in the country have a word referring to men who cook as a "transvestite or a man dressing and behaving like a woman."

Transvestite is an offensive term that has in the past been used to refer to people who may at times wear clothes associated with the opposite sex.