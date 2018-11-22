Cote d'Ivoire: Soccer Legend Drogba Retires

Cape Town — African football legend Didier Drogba has retired from the game.

Sport 24 reports that the 40-year-old scored 164 goals in 381 appearances for Chelsea, winning four Premier League titles, four FA Cups and the 2012 Champions League.

He is also Ivory Coast's all-time record goalscorer with 65.

Drogba most recently played for Phoenix Rising in the United Soccer League, says Sport 24.

Drogba announced his retirement on Twitter, saying: "I wanna thank all the players, managers, teams and fans that I have met and made this journey one of a kind. If anyone tells you your dreams are too big, just say thank you and work harder and smarter to turn them into a reality."