Burkina Faso: President Chooses New Prime Minister

Photo: fasozine

le nouveau Premier ministre, Christophe Joseph Marie Dabiré

Cape Town — President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré has appointed Christophe Joseph Marie Dabiré as Prime Minister.

Dabiré is a seasoned economist and a politician who takes the reins of government at a time when there are economic and security challenges facing Burkina Faso.

His background as Commissioner for 10 years at the West African Economic and Monetary Union makes Dabiré a manager able to fill well the road map assigned by Kaboré .



allAfrica editor's note: This text was translated from Fasozine, as it was published on fr.allafrica.com.

