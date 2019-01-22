22 January 2019

allAfrica.com

Burkina Faso: President Chooses New Prime Minister

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: fasozine
le nouveau Premier ministre, Christophe Joseph Marie Dabiré

Cape Town — President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré has appointed Christophe Joseph Marie Dabiré as Prime Minister.

Dabiré is a seasoned economist and a politician who takes the reins of government at a time when there are economic and security challenges facing Burkina Faso.

His background as Commissioner for 10 years at the West African Economic and Monetary Union makes Dabiré a manager able to fill well the road map assigned by Kaboré .

allAfrica editor's note: This text was translated from Fasozine, as it was published on fr.allafrica.com.

Burkina Faso

Prime Minister, Cabinet Resign

Burkina Faso’s government and Prime Minister Paul Kaba Thieba have resigned, President Roch Marc Christian Kabore… Read more »

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.