11 February 2019

allAfrica.com

Cote d'Ivoire: House Speaker Steps Down

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Fraternité Matin
Guillaume Soro
By Michael Tantoh

In a very short speech on Friday, the president of the Ivorian National Assembly, Guillaume Soro, announced that he is stepping down.

However, he remains a member of parliament and still vice president of La Francophonie (an organization of former French colonies in Africa). He said he wants to be remembered as "man of conviction".

Soro left the scene aboard his private car a few moments after the end of his speech. This resignation was expected after he has been as loggerheads with the President Alassane Ouattara after he refused to join his newly formed RHDP party.

Sorro said he is sacrificing his post for peace in Côte d'Ivoire.

Cote d'Ivoire

AfDB, Ecowas, Sign Agreement for Study On Abidjan-Lagos Highway

The African Development Bank and the Economic Community of West African States Commission (ECOWAS) have signed an… Read more »

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.