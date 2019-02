Photo: Africa Focus

Mozambicans Against Corruption

The son of Mozambique's former president Armando Guebuza has been arrested in a legal crackdown on suspects linked to a $2-billion government debt scandal, AFP reports.

AFP is quoting local media and judiciary sources as saying that Ndabi Guebuza, the oldest of Guebuza's four children, was picked up from his home in the capital Maputo.

Local media reports that he was arrested in connection with a government debt which plunged the country into its worst financial crisis.