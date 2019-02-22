22 February 2019

Cameroon: Abducted Journo Ambe MacMillan Freed - Reports

Photo: CAMASEJ
The Cameroon Association for English Speaking Journalists (CAMASEJ) had called for the release of abducted journalist and president of the NW Chapter of the CAMASEJ Ambe Macmillan, who was taken by gunmen in Foncha Street, Bamenda.

Cape Town — Abducted Cameroonian journalist Ambe Macmillan has been released, according to reports.

Macmillan, Secretary General of the North West Chapter of the Cameroon Journalists' Trade Union and President of Bamenda Chapter of the Cameroon Association of English Speaking Journalists (CAMASEJ) was apparently taken by unknown gunmen in Foncha Street, Bamenda.

Several media freedom organisations, including CAMASEJ and the Committee to Protect Journalists Africa (CPJ) had called for his immediate release.

CPJ notes with concern reports that Ambe Macmillan Awe... was abducted by unknown gunmen in Bamenda today. He must be freed unharmed," CPJ had said in a statement on Thursday evening.

