26 February 2019

Ghana: Former President Steps In to Direct Traffic at Busy Junction

Photo: Ajarfor Emmanuel Abugri/YouTube
Former Ghanaian President Jerry John Rawlings seen directing traffic in this screenshot from a YouTube video.

Cape Town — Former Ghanaian President Jerry John Rawlings parked his car and stepped into the middle of the Accra-Aflao road to direct traffic, Ghana Web reports.

The publication says that drivers often create four lanes on a single-lane road, causing traffic to build up - especially at the junction that leads to Prampram in the Greater Accra region.

According to a close associate, the former President has seen the problem on several occasions and decided to “step out and direct traffic and bring a sense of orderliness”.

