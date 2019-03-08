South Africa: I'm Walking Away Before I Die - Babes Wodumo

Photo: Babes Wodumo/Instagram

Babes Wodumo posted a photo of herself and late friend Karabo Mokoena who was killed by her boyfriend in 2017

Cape Town — Enough is enough - Bongekile Simelane, popularly known as Babes Wodumo, has revealed that she no longer wants to stay in an abusive relationship with Mampintsha.

The popular singer spoke up after a video showing her boyfriend Mandla Maphumulo, known as Mampintsha, allegedly assaulting her in the early hours of Monday. Her cries could be heard in the video.

The video went viral, then fans and fellow artists took to social media to slam Mampintsha.

But Mampintsha claimed that it was self-defence and he then countered Wodumo's claims, saying she is the one who had been abusing him over the years they have been together. He was released on R2,000 bail.

Now Babes Wodumo says she doesn't want to be the next victim.

She posted on Instagram a photo of herself and late friend Karabo Mokoena who was killed by her boyfriend Sandile Mantsoe in 2017, with the caption:

"I could have been next!! This could have been you, your sister, your daughter, your niece.....We are not victims but survivors."

This is not the first time Mampintsha has been accused of assaulting her.

Last year, the country was shocked when Babes Wodumo, faced questions from a Metro FM presenter about physical abuse in their relationship. Masechaba claimed that she had a friend who had said that she had taken Wodumo in when Mampintsha allegedly punched her in the face and broke her leg.

Mampintsha then went on the defensive - he went on Metro FM where he denied beating Wodumo. Mampintsha told the listeners that his name was "dragged and disrespected".

The case has been postponed to May 15.