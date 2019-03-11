South Africa: Spy Report - Former President Zuma Hits Back at Panel

Photo: GCIS/Flickr

Former President Jacob Zuma in April 2015, attending the opening session of the Extra-Ordinary Summit of the Southern African Development Community Heads of States and Government in Harare, Zimbabwe.

Cape Town — Former President Jacob Zuma has used his Twitter account to hit back at a report that says that elements of the State Security Agency were used to fight factional African National Congress political battles during his presidency.

The SABC reports that the High Level Review Panel was headed by former minister, Sydney Mufamadi.

The report, published by President Cyril Ramaphosa's office on Saturday, details Zuma's breach of the Constitution during his nearly nine years in office.

It says the SSA targeted Ramaphosa in the run-up to him becoming head of the ANC in 2017, and then President of the country.

On Twitter, Zuma said: "I have never been asked any questions by this committee. This committee has 2 well known Apartheid spies. I've never sold out nor written letters to the SB. I feel nothing when Apartheid spies call me corrupt. I hope people are not opening a can of worms which they might regret."

The official opposition, the Democratic Alliance, has called for criminal charges to be laid against all those implicated in allegations of mismanagement of the agency.

In a statement, the party calls for for the immediate suspension from public services of all those implicated.

"Criminal charges must also be laid with the SAPS to finally bring to book those who have looted the SSA for the nefarious ends of ex-President Jacob Zuma, the Gupta’s and their corrupt cronies," the party says.

The party notes that the report has recommended an overhaul of the intelligence and security architecture of the country.