Prof Johan Hanson Kwabena Nketia (file photo)

Cape Town — The man described as Africa's premier ethnomusicologist and composer, Emeritus Professor Joseph Hanson Kwabena Nketia, has died, reports GhanaWeb.

The world-famous writer, 97, died at Legon Hospital in Accra yesterday after a short illness.

According to Wikipedia, Kwabena has been called a "living legend" and "easily the most published and best known authority on African music and aesthetics in the world".

He has more than 200 publications and 80 musical compositions to his credit.