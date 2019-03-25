South Africa: Africa Over Moon as AKA, Stonebwoy Win at the Kids Choice Awards

Photo: allafrica.com

AKA, Stonebwoy bags Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Award.

Cape Town — Just in case you didn't watch the Kids Choice Awards this year, we'll catch you up on the winners...

South African rapper Kiernan Forbes, popularly known as AKA, and Ghanaian dancehall singer Livingstone Etse Satekla "Stonebwoy" won the Favourite South African Star and the Favourite African Star, respectively, at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards.

AKA was nominated alongside Kagiso Rabada, Somizi Mhlongo, Nomzamo Mbatha and Siya Kolisi. AKA became the first African rapper to win the award. The rapper took to social media to thank his family and fans for their support and votes.

Stonebwoy won the award after beating competition from three other African stars, Nigeria's Adesua Etomi-Wellington and IK Osakioduwa, and Kenya's Sauti Sol. He took to his Instagram to announce to his fans who voted for him to win the award.

The Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards honours the year's biggest television, movie, and music acts as voted by viewers worldwide.

The event took place at the Galen Center in Los Angeles and DJ Khaled hosted the show.



Fans from all over the world were able to vote for their favorites and here we the winners...

TELEVISION:

Favourite Funny TV Show:

'Fuller House'

Favourite TV Drama:

'Riverdale'

Favourite Reality Show:

'America's Got Talent'

Favourite TV Host:

Ellen DeGeneres ('Ellen's Game of Games')

Favourite TV Judges:

Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel ('America's Got Talent')

Favourite Cartoon:

'SpongeBob SquarePants'

Favourite Male TV Star:

Jace Norman (Henry Hart/Kid Danger, 'Henry Danger')

Favourite Female TV Star:

Zendaya (K.C. Cooper, 'K.C. Undercover')

FILM:

Favourite Movie:

'Avengers: Infinity War'

Favourite Movie Actor:

Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky, 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before')

Favourite Movie Actress:

Joey King (Shelly "Elle" Evans, 'The Kissing Booth')

Favourite Superhero:

Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man, 'Avengers: Infinity War')

Favourite Butt-Kicker:

Chris Pratt (Owen Grady, 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom')

Favourite Animated Movie:

Incredibles 2

Favourite Male Voice from an Animated Movie:

Adam Sandler (Dracula, 'Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation')

Favourite Female Voice from an Animated Movie:

Selena Gomez (Mavis, 'Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation')

MUSIC:

Favourite Music Group:

Maroon 5

Favourite Male Artist:

Shawn Mendes

Favourite Female Artist:

Ariana Grande

Favourite Song:

'Thank u, next', Ariana Grande

Favourite Breakout Artist:

Billie Eilish

Favourite Collaboration:

'No Brainer', DJ Khaled, featuring Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo

Favourite Global Music Star:

Taylor Swift