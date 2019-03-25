Africa: Urgent Appeal for Relief and Donations for People Affected by Cyclone Idai in Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe

Photo: Josh Estey/CARE

In the city of Beira, in Sofala Province, Central Mozambique, a Category 4 Cyclone named Idai made landfall wreaking havoc knocking out power across the province and impacting every resident.

The Graça Machel Trust, (GMT), the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund, (NMCF) and the Foundation for Community Development (FDC) are greatly concerned about the unfolding effects of Cyclone Idai across parts of Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe. The increasing death toll and numbers of women and children uncounted for is extremely worrisome. The devastation has left communities homeless, unsafe, without food, emergency healthcare and other essential services.

This magnitude of the disaster is immense for the three affected countries to handle alone. In situations where natural disasters adversely impact on human life, the vulnerability of children and women is heightened most. So far, the cyclone has claimed thousands of lives in Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe, and over 7,000,000 people have been directly affected in the whole region. We therefore jointly rally behind an intensified call to action to save lives and meet the immediate needs of affected communities!

Under the leadership of Mrs. Graça Machel, GMT, NMCF and FDC have joined forces to mobilize resources to contribute to the emergency relief effort as well as the rebuilding of the lives of children, women, communities that have been devastated by Cyclone Idai. We make a special appeal to the local, regional and international partners to contribute to our efforts in cash or in kind.

For further information on how you can help, please contact the following.

Hernani Sevene

Foundation for Community Development

Phone: + 258 84 301 3199

E-mail: hsevene@fdc.org.mz

Richard Montsho

Graça Machel Trust

Phone: +27 83 340 8976

E-mail: RichardM@gracamacheltrust.org

Eunice Motsepa

Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund

Phone: + 27 (0)11 274 5600

E-mail: eunice@nmcf.co.za

About the Partners



The Graça Machel Trust (GMT) is a Pan-African organization which advocates for the rights and dignity of women and children; focused on child health and nutrition, education–especially girls’ education, women’s economic and leadership advancement, as well as good governance

The FDC is a civil organization with no party affiliation, which aims to bring together forces from all sectors of society to achieve an ideal of development, democracy and social justice. FDC aims to empower communities to overcome poverty and advocate for social justice, and it targets women, the youth and children as primary subjects of change and development.

The Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund aims to give voice and dignity to the African child by building a rights-based movement.

Kindly note that the list of the required priority list and services is attached to this statement as Annexure One.

We thank you in advance for your donation and support!

Annexure One: List of priority items for the affected communities

Dignity packs for women and girls (sanitary pads, toothpaste & toothbrushes)

Children’s Diapers

Children’s Toys and books

Blankets

Clothing

Food stuffs; non-perishable

Detergents

Mosquito nets

Family tents

Kitchen utensils

Water tanks

Chlorine

Mobile toilets

Reconstruction materials (cement, zinc sheets, iron bars, wood, nails masons kits, carpentry kits, etc)

List of Services for Affected Communities