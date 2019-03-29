Somalia: Series of Car Bombings Hit Mogadishu

Photo: Radio Dalsan

Civilians carry the dead body of a man killed in a car bomb explosion near a hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia, March 28, 2019

The month of March has been the most bloody in Mogadishu with new bombings almost every day over the past week.Harun Maruf of Voice of America listed the past week on his Twitter account.He documented the attacks:

March 21: Car bomb kills civil engineer

March 23: Complex attack kills 15

March 23: Two IEDs kill 2 in ex-Cobtrol

March 25: Car bomb kills Univ. staffer

March 26: Car bomb kills 14yo boy

March 27: IED kills 1, Police Cmdr survives

March 28: Car bomb kills 11

According to Maruf, there could be several reasons for the blasts:

Militants might have sense serous lapses in the security situation and want to build momentum or might have they lots of bombs into the city lately and want to cause havoc. Another possibility is that they may have lost key figures in various airstrikes and want revenge he said.