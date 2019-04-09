Algeria: Abdelkader Bensalah Elected Interim Leader

Algeria's parliament has elected Abdelkader Bensalah as Interim President following the resignation of long term ruler Abdelaziz Bouteflika on April 2, 2019.

This was done according to the provision of Article 102 of the country's Constitution. Bensalah will assume the function of the Head of State for a maximum period of 90 days, during which presidential elections will be organized, in which he will not be allowed to stand.

Some members of parliament did not take part in the process such as the Socialist Forces Front (FFS) and the Workers' Party (PT) whose members resigned. Others like The Movement of Society (MSP) abstained from the process.

Opponents however say that 90 days is not enough to prepare the country for elections, and they reject the credibility of the Bouteflika loyalists tasked with organizing them. They say president may have gone but has gone but the system is still there.

Algeria's official news agency, APS, is also reporting that the Algerian intelligence services chief, Athmane Tartag, has been sacked.