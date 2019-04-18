18 April 2019

Africa: 2019 Most Influential People List Features Six Africans

Photo: Time Magazine website screenshot
The six covers for Time magazine's list of 2019's most influential people.

Cape Town — Time Magazine has published its annual list of the world's most influential people - and six Africans made it on to the list, according to Ugandan website Hire The Youth.

They are, in alphabetical order by surname:

Abiy Ahmed, Ethiopian prime minister

Rami Malek, Egyptian actor

Cyril Ramaphosa, South African president

Mohamed Salah, Egyptian and Liverpool footballer

Caster Semenya, South African athlete

Fred Swaniker, Ghanaian entrepreneur


Times's list is divided into the categories of pioneers, artists, leaders, icons and titans, notables and features people in the arts, politics, sports, business, education and advocacy.

