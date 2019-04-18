Africa: 2019 Most Influential People List Features Six Africans

Cape Town — Time Magazine has published its annual list of the world's most influential people - and six Africans made it on to the list, according to Ugandan website Hire The Youth.
They are, in alphabetical order by surname:
Abiy Ahmed, Ethiopian prime minister
Rami Malek, Egyptian actor
Cyril Ramaphosa, South African president
Mohamed Salah, Egyptian and Liverpool footballer
Caster Semenya, South African athlete
Fred Swaniker, Ghanaian entrepreneur
Times's list is divided into the categories of pioneers, artists, leaders, icons and titans, notables and features people in the arts, politics, sports, business, education and advocacy.