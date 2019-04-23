South Africa: Easter Weekend Road Death Toll Down 40% - Transport Minister

Cape Town — Speaking at a roadblock at the Marianhill toll plaza in Durban on Sunday, Transport Minister Blade Nzimande has welcomed statistics indicating that Easter Weekend road fatalities have decreased by 40% compared to those of 2018, SABC reports.

"We are at least heartened by the fact that compared this time to last year fatalities have been reduced by 40% which is significant. Of course, we would not like to lose a single soul on our roads," Nzimande said. "Unfortunately, we still have these numbers. But we are pleased that the numbers are down and we attribute that largely to the fact that we have increased the visibility of law enforcement officers which is one thing that contributes to less road crashes. We have a new breathalyser which I must correct myself now, it's going to be testing the level of alcohol in the blood and not blood in the alcohol."

Simon Zwane of the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said that the organisation is waiting for Nzimande to announce the final Easter weekend road death statistics, writes Eyewitness News.

According to The Citizen, the RTMC announced that out of 549 drivers who were arrested for offences over the Easter weekend, 312 were held for drinking and driving.

Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane, Gauteng MEC for community safety, added: "As the Easter weekend ends, we are anticipating high traffic volumes until late as people head back home. I am concerned about the number of road fatalities since the beginning of the weekend. All road users must be cautious on the roads."