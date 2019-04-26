South Africa: DJ Black Coffee Coming for Everything at South African Music Awards

Photo: allafrica.com

#SAMA25: Black Coffee leads with five nominations.

Cape Town — It came as no surprise that internationally acclaimed and hardworking DJ Black Coffee scooped the most nods with five nominations.

Black Coffee's album Music is King secured him spots in Album of the Year, Male Artist of the Year and Best Dance Album.

He also scored a double nomination in the Collaboration of the Year award, first for Drive featuring David Guetta and Delilah Montagu and second for Wish You Were Here featuring Msaki.

The popular DJ is followed by some of the biggest names in music industry such as Sjava, Sun-El Musician, Zonke Dikana and Sho Madjozi who scored four nods each.

The 25th South African Music Awards will take place on Friday, 31 May at The Sun City Resort.

Here is a full list of the nominations:

Male Artist of the Year

Anatii - IYEZA

Black Coffee - Music is King

Nakhane - You will not die

Sjava - Umqhele

Thokozani Langa - Iyabuza Induna

Female Artist of the Year

Busiswa - Summer Life

Kelly Khumalo - Unleashed

Lebo Sekgobela - Umusa

Sho Madjozi - Limpopo Champions League

Zonke - L.O.V.E

Duo/Group of the Year

Tshwane Gospel Choir - The Next Revival

Spirit of Praise - Spirit of Praise Vol.7

Ofeleba - Hi & Low

Encore - Segarona

Black Motion - Moya Wa Taola

Album of the Year

Black Coffee - Music is King

Black Motion - Moya Wa Taola

Sjava - Umqhele

Vusi Nova - Manyan-nyan

Zonke - L.O.V.E

Newcomer of the Year

Mlindo The Vocalist - Emakhaya

Paxton - This is me

Sho Madjozi - Limpopo Champions League

Simmy - Tugela Fairy

Sun-El Musician - Africa to the World

Best Jazz Album

Sibusiso Mash Mashiloane - Closer to Home

Thandi Ntuli - Exiled

Bokani Dyer Trio - Neo Native

Tune Recreation Committee - Afrika Grooves with the Tune Recreation Committee

Mandisi Dyantyis - Somandla

Best Pop Album

Jarrad Ricketts - Break the Rules

Paxton - This is me

Majozi - Majozi

Tresor - Nostalgia

Tholwana - 2.0.1.5

Beste Pop Album

4 Werke - 4 by 4

The Rockets - Sonskyn

Brendan Peyper - Dis Nie Sonde Nie

Snotkop - SOUS

Jan Bloukaas - Lewe

Best Live Audio Visual Recording

Neyi Zimu - Another Level of Worship

Krone Various Artists - Krone 5

Jabu Hlongwane - Crosspower Experience 3

Cassper Nyovest - Fill up Orlando Stadium

Spirit of Praise Vol 7 - Spirit of Praise 7

Best Maskandi Album

Thokozani Langa - Iyabuza Induna

Ofeleba - Hi & Low

Sgwebo Sentambo - Yekani Umona

Mbuzeni - Ungishiyelani

Ichwane Lebhaca - Imali Yesoso

Rest of Africa Artist

Diamond Platnumz - A Boy From Tandale

Kommanda Obbs - Kommanda Obbs

Mr Eazi - Lagos to London

Nixon - Who We Are

Oliver Mtukudzi - Hany'ga

Best Afro Pop Album

Kelly Khumalo - Unleashed

Mlindo The Vocalist - Emakhaya

Simmy - Tugela Fairy

Sjava - Umqhele

Vusi Nova - Manyan-Nyan

Beste Kontemporere Musiek Album

Almero - Maandag

Coenie de Villiers - Pure Coenie

Douvoordag - Die Avontuur

Jan Blohm - Die Liefde Album

Refentse - Liefdegenerasie

Best Reggae Album

Black Dillinger - Mavara is King

The Meditators - Explosion

Ras Vuyo - Diversion

Botanist - Game Changer

Bongo Riot - Next Levels

Best Hip Hop Album

AKA - Touch my Blood

Emtee - DIY2

Jabba X - #FGTBB

Kid X - Thank Da King

Nasty C - Strings and Bling

Best Contemporary Faith Music Album

Tshwane Gospel Choir - The Next Revival

Khaya Mthethwa - All About Jesus

Neyi Zimu - Another Level of Worship

Ntokozo Mbambo - Moments in Time

We Will Worship - Seasons Volume 1

Best Dance Album

DJ Fistaz - Mixwell Summer

Sun-El Musician - Africa To The World

Mobi Dixon - 10 Steps Forward

Black Coffee - Music is King

Black Motion - Moya Wa Taola

Best Traditional Faith Music Album

Lebo Sekgobela - Umusa

Paul K - Time of God Manifest

Sipho Ngwenya - Intimate Worship Season 3

Spirit of Praise 7 - Spirit of Praise Vol.7

Kholeka - Your Word - Alibuyi Lilambatha Izwi Lakho

Best African Adult Contemporary Album

Anatii - IYEZA

Encore - Segarona

Nathi - Iphupha Labantu

Ntokozo Mbambo & Nqubeko Mbatha - The Anniversary Project

Tabia - The Journey

Best R&B/Soul Album

Kabomo - All Things Red

Mlu - A Day For The Universe

Lady X - Love.Life.Complicated

Zonke - L.O.V.E

Nicksoul - Therapy

Best Kwaito/Gqom/Amapiano

Busiswa - Summer Life

Distruction Boyz - It Was All A Dream

DJ Maphorisa - Gqom Wave Vol.2

Sho Madjozi - Limpopo Champions League

Spikiri - King Don Father

Best Rock Album

CrashCarBurn - Headlights

Dan Patlansky - Perfection Kills

Hellcats - The Hex and the Healer

The Black Cat Bones - Here is a Knife

The Parlotones - China

Best Traditional Album

Vhavhenda Cultural Group - Tshianda Nguvhoni

University of Limpopo Choristers & Kwazulu-Natal Philharmonic Orchestra - Africa Tivule

Tswelelang Cultural Dancers - Motho Wa Me

Mzimkhulu Happy Boys - Nqoba izitha

Candy - Hupenyu Unenge Viri

Best Alternative Album

Breindy and Matt - Ruth Ave

Gabi Motuba- Tefiti Goddess of Creation

Jeremy Loops - Critical As Water

Nakhane - You will Not Die

Sannie Fox - My Soul Got Stranger

Best Adult Contemporary Album

Watershed - Harbour

Roan Ash - Whiskey to my Soul

Georgetown - The Dog Show

Ard Matthews - Impossible Machines

8 Misses Croon - …Like never before

Best African Indigenous Faith Album

Trust in Christ Ministries - Elami Igama

The General Isitimela - Amen Ezulwini

Ithimba Le-Africa - Sesiphunyukile

In Zion of Christ - Izinyembezi

Christ Worshippers Mass Choir - Nkosi Ngiyakuthanda

Best Engineer

CH2 - Starstruck

Nasty C - Strings and Bling

Sjava - Umqhele

Hellcats - The Hex and the Healer

Vusi Nova - Manyan-nyan

Remix of the Year

DJ Capital - Skebe Dep Dep ft. Kwesta, Kid X, Reason, Youngsta CPT and Stogie T

Prince Kaybee - Club Controller

SPHEctacula and DJ Naves - Bhampa

Zakes Bantwini - Bang Bang Bang

Zakwe - Sebentin ft. Refiloe Maele Phoolo, Jabulani Tsambo; Lesego Moiloa; Senzo Mfundo Vilakazi; Ncazelo Mtolo

Collaboration of the year

Sun-El Musician - Sonini ft. Simphiwe Nhlangulela

Sun-El Musician - Ntaba Ezikude ft. Simphiwe Nhlangulela

Dj Sumbody - Monate Mpolaye ft. Cassper Nyovest, Thebe and Vettis

Black Coffee - Drive ft. David Guetta and Delilah Montagu

Black Coffee - Wish you were here ft. Asanda Lusaseni-Mvana

Music Video of the Year

Bongeziwe Mabandla ft. Spoek Mathambo - Bawo Wam

Jeremy Loops - Gold

Mafikizolo ft. Jah Prayzah - Mazuva Akanaka

Sho Madjozi - Huku

The Parlotones - Beautiful Life

Best Produced Album

AKA - Touch my Blood

Kholeka - Your Word - Alibuyi Lilambatha Izwi Lakho

The Vocalist - Emakhaya

Nasty C - String and Bling

Zonke - L.O.V.E

