6 May 2019

Niger: Scores Killed in Niamey Fuel Tanker Explosion

Photo: The Guardian
(file photo)

Cape Town — More than 50 people were killed in Niamey, the capital of Niger, overnight when an tanker truck overturned and exploded, France24 reports.

Authorities and witnesses said the injured and dead were collecting spilt fuel on the RN1 route near the airport when the explosion happened.

he blast on the RN1 route near Niamey's international airport left the burnt truck's wreckage, motorbikes and debris scattered over the road. Nearby houses were also damaged by fire.

AFP reports that the toll is now at 55 dead and 36 injured, according to an interior ministry spokesperson.

