Africa: Huawei's Google Support Crippled After Trump Blacklist

Photo: allafrica.com

Left: Huawei phone. RIght: Chinese flag superimposed over Africa.

Cape Town — Several technical services between Huawei and Google have been suspended following a decision by the Trump administration to blacklist the Chinese telecoms giant, Reuters reports.

The move comes as a blow to the company and will affect Huawei's smartphone business outside of China. While Huawei will continue to have access to the open source version of the Android operating system, which freely available, support for future proprietary Google apps and services will no longer be provided.

The trade blacklist was introduced by the Tump administeration in an effort to ban the technology and services of "foreign adversaries", writes the Guardian, and will make it difficult for the firm to do business with U.S. companies.