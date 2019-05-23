Eritrea: Tiffany Haddish's Eritrean Citizenship Dream Comes True

Photo: Hadnet Keleta/Twitter

Eritrean diplomat Hadnet Keleta in Washington confirmed on Twitter that Tiffany Haddish obtained her citizenship "in this very touching moment of our independence week".

Cape Town — The popular actress and comedian can now officially claim her African heritage.

Haddish was born in Los Angeles to an African-American mother and Eritrean father. She made her first trip to Eritrea in 2018 to meet her relatives and to bury her father's remains. In an interview on Eritrean television, Haddish described the experience as "amazing" and talked about eating the injera flatbread and touring historic sites and cities including the Red Sea port city of Massawa.

Haddish has in so many ways shown that she is proud of her heritage. She stole the show at the Oscars red carpet wearing a traditional Eritrean dress. The cream gown with fitted bodice and full skirt, with black-and-gold embroidery was a tribute to her late father.

The actress, currently in Eritrea, joined in celebrations to mark the country's 28 years of independence celebrations. Eritrea's Minister of Information Yemane G. Meskel tweeted a photo of Haddish at a street carnival in Asmara.

African couldn't be more proud of you and never back down from flaunting your African roots.