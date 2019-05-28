Lesotho: Anthrax Alert Issued, Cattle Movement Restricted

Cape Town — An alert about an outbreak of anthrax has been issued in Lesotho, the SABC reports.

The South African state broadcaster says that the outbreak is in the region of the capital, Maseru, and that an area with a radius of 10km has been quarantined.

Lesotho’s Health Ministry has confirmed the outbreak, the report says.

Farmers from Ha-Tseka have been warned not to take their products to a Maseru trade fair, and animal movement between Free State in South Africa and Lesotho will be restricted.

The local Post newspaper is reporting that over 50 people were taken ill after they ate meat from cattle that died of anthrax in Qeme. The report also says that more than 20 cattle have died from anthrax.