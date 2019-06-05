5 June 2019

allAfrica.com

Sudan: Death Toll Rises as China, Russia Block UN Action

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Loey Felipe.UN Photo
A United Nations Security Council meeting on Sudan and South Sudan on May 14, 2019.

Cape Town — The number of people killed since security forces stormed a protest camp outside the Defence Ministry in central Khartoum has risen to 60, according to a Reuters report quoting Sudanese doctors group linked to the opposition.

AFP is reporting from the United Nations that China and Russia blocked a bid at the UN Security Council on Tuesday to condemn the killing of civilians and to issue a pressing call from world powers for an immediate halt to the violence.

During a closed-door council meeting, Britain and Germany circulated a press statement that would have called on Sudan's military rulers and protesters to "continue working together towards a consensual solution to the current crisis," according to the draft seen by AFP.

Diplomats said China firmly objected to the proposed text while Russia insisted that the council should await a response from the African Union.

The council met a day after security forces ended a weeks-long sit-in outside the army headquarters in Khartoum.

After the council failed to agree, eight European countries issued a joint statement condemning "the violent attacks in Sudan by Sudanese security services against civilians".

The council met at the request of Britain and Germany to hear a briefing from UN envoy Nicholas Haysom, who has been working with the African Union on a solution to the crisis, AFP says.

More on This

Why the World Should Back Democracy in Sudan and How

For nearly six weeks, since Sudan’s military relented in the face massive civilian protests and removed longtime… Read more »

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.