Sudan: Death Toll Rises as China, Russia Block UN Action

A United Nations Security Council meeting on Sudan and South Sudan on May 14, 2019.

Cape Town — The number of people killed since security forces stormed a protest camp outside the Defence Ministry in central Khartoum has risen to 60, according to a Reuters report quoting Sudanese doctors group linked to the opposition.

AFP is reporting from the United Nations that China and Russia blocked a bid at the UN Security Council on Tuesday to condemn the killing of civilians and to issue a pressing call from world powers for an immediate halt to the violence.

During a closed-door council meeting, Britain and Germany circulated a press statement that would have called on Sudan's military rulers and protesters to "continue working together towards a consensual solution to the current crisis," according to the draft seen by AFP.

Diplomats said China firmly objected to the proposed text while Russia insisted that the council should await a response from the African Union.

The council met a day after security forces ended a weeks-long sit-in outside the army headquarters in Khartoum.

After the council failed to agree, eight European countries issued a joint statement condemning "the violent attacks in Sudan by Sudanese security services against civilians".

The council met at the request of Britain and Germany to hear a briefing from UN envoy Nicholas Haysom, who has been working with the African Union on a solution to the crisis, AFP says.