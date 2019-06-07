South African Airways Appoints Zukiswa Ramasia as Interim CEO

Washington, DC — National carrier South African Airways has appointed Zukiswa Ramasia as its interim CEO following the resignation of Vuyani Jarana last week.

Ramasia who was the general manager of operations at the organisation, will hold the position until a permanent replacement is found.

South African Airways has been running at a loss for many years and has seen a number of government bailouts to keep it afloat.

Vuyani Jarana who offered to serve out a three-month notice period until August 31, said in his resignation letter that "as Group Chief Executive Officer, I can no longer be able to assure the board and the public that the LTTS (long term turnaround strategy) is achievable."

South African Airways also announced that it would institute an investigation into how Jarana's resignation letter was leaked as the document had been in a "very secure space".