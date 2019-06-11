11 June 2019

allAfrica.com

Botswana: High Court Expected to Rule on Scrapping Anti-Gay Laws

Tagged:

More on This

Photo: Sharon McCutcheon/Unsplash
The LGBT rainbow pride flag.

Cape Town — Botswana's high court is due to rule in a landmark case on gay sex on Tuesday June 10, 2019, AFP reports.

Homosexual acts are outlawed in Botswana under the country's penal code of 1965, but an an unnamed applicant is challenging two sections of the code that threaten offenders with a jail sentence of up to seven years.

Last month, Kenya's high court refused to scrap laws criminalising homosexuality.

The Voice, a local newspaper, reports that a full bench of the Botswana High Court will hear the case.

The organisation Lesbians, Gays and Bisexuals of Botswana (LEGABIBO) is admitted as a friend of Court in the proceedings, Thw Voice says.

Botswana

High Court Scraps Anti-Gay Laws

Botswana's High Court has overturned a law criminalizing consensual same-sex relations. Under section 164 of Botswana's… Read more »

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.