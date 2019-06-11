Botswana: High Court Expected to Rule on Scrapping Anti-Gay Laws

Photo: Sharon McCutcheon/Unsplash

The LGBT rainbow pride flag.

Cape Town — Botswana's high court is due to rule in a landmark case on gay sex on Tuesday June 10, 2019, AFP reports.

Homosexual acts are outlawed in Botswana under the country's penal code of 1965, but an an unnamed applicant is challenging two sections of the code that threaten offenders with a jail sentence of up to seven years.

Last month, Kenya's high court refused to scrap laws criminalising homosexuality.

The Voice, a local newspaper, reports that a full bench of the Botswana High Court will hear the case.

The organisation Lesbians, Gays and Bisexuals of Botswana (LEGABIBO) is admitted as a friend of Court in the proceedings, Thw Voice says.